Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could reunite for Brooklyn Beckham’s upcoming wedding to Nicola Peltz.

The former actress, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, reportedly fell out in the lead up to ‘Megxit’.

And they are not believed to have been in direct contact since Meghan and Prince Harry left the United Kingdom back in March.

In fact, they barely interacted at the Commonwealth Day Service that same month.

But the 2022 wedding could reunite the women, and indeed brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending Wimbledon last year (Credit: SplashNews)

Why have Kate and Meghan ‘fallen out’?

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended both Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding and William and Kate’s nuptials in 2011.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton praised as they share sneak peak of Pride of Britain Awards

And Victoria has allegedly become a close friend to Meghan since she returned to America.

But a source tells The Mirror that Victoria is nervous about Meghan and Kate potentially bumping into one another at her eldest son’s upcoming wedding.

The source claims: “Vic’s been helping Meghan with her move to LA and Meghan has helped promote Victoria’s fashion line.

Victoria Beckham is apparently nervous about Meghan and Kate ‘reuniting’ at the wedding (Credit: SplashNews)

Are Victoria and Meghan friends?

“But Vic’s been worried about inviting Meghan and Harry alongside Kate and William to the wedding.

“She is not only worried about how they all might feel about being thrust together but also at how the attention will no doubt be diverted off Brooklyn and Nicola.”

Read more: Win a £250 Amazon Voucher!

The source also claims that hubby David has reassured her that there is nothing to worry about.

Especially as royals are known for remaining cool and collected no matter what is thrown at them.

Royal authors claim Meghan and Kate simply never hit it off (Credit: SplashNews)

Brooklyn, 21, announced he was engaged to actress and heiress Nicola, 25, in July.

They are believed to have been dating around eight months at the time of the proposal.

Reports claim they are planning two lavish wedding ceremonies – one on each side of the Atlantic.

Meanwhile in Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, they allege that Kate and Meghan never really hit it off from the get go.



They even attest that Kate didn’t make much of an effort in helping Meghan adjust to royal life.

They wrote that the women had “nothing in common” and failed to bond.

Before adding: “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.