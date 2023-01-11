The Meghan and Kate bridesmaid dress ‘row’ has been addressed by tailor Ajay Mirpuri, who got caught up in the reports.

The in-laws have been at the centre of headlines following the release of Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare.

In the book, Prince Harry gave details about his wife and sister in-law’s alleged text exchange before his 2018 wedding.

Kate was reportedly unhappy that her daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress didn’t fit her.

Meghan and Kate had issues about a bridesmaid dress before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Kate bridesmaid dress ‘row’

Speaking to MailOnline, Ajay said: “If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me. But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you’ve got to respect that. They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches.

All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.

“I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting – it’s nerve-wracking. I feel for them all, because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that’s what they were.”

Ajay added: “All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it. I’m a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and then permanently stepped down in 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

What apparently happened between Meghan and Kate?

Harry’s book claims that Meghan told Kate her tailor would be arriving at Kensington Palace, but Kate allegedly continued to press on about her concern: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy,” adding that “she cried when she tried it on at home”.

Meghan then reportedly responded: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other moms are doing?”

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have asked Kate if she had heard about the Daily Mail’s story about her father staging photos of him learning about Britain.

Although Kate reportedly said she had heard about the news regarding Meghan’s father, it’s said that she continued on about bridesmaid dress issue.

Meghan then apparently ended the conversation with: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day,” with Kate responding: “Fine.”

However, Kate arrived at Meghan and Harry’s home with flowers and an apology the next day, according to Harry’s book.

ED! contacted reps for Kensington Palace on these claims.

