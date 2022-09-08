Meghan and Harry should pay public tribute to Queen despite ‘bitterness’ towards family, warns expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should pay a tribute to the Queen during their UK visit, a royal commentator has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have briefly returned to Britain for a couple of charity events.

On Monday, they attended the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

After their trip to Germany on Tuesday to promote the next Invictus Games, they’re back in the UK for another important event.

Harry and Meghan should pay a public tribute to the Queen, a royal expert says (Credit: Albert Nieboer/DPA/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

On Thursday (September 8), the couple will attend the WellChild awards.

Despite being back in the UK, reports claim Meghan and Prince Harry don’t have any plans to visit Her Majesty, 96.

The Queen has been suffering from some mobility issues and has spent the summer at Balmoral.

As the possibility of Meghan and Harry paying a visit to the Queen looks uncertain, a royal expert has said they should pay a tribute to the monarch.

The Queen has been suffering from mobility issues (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

The Queen news

Richard Fitzwilliams has exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “We know the Queen has received both the outgoing prime minister and the incoming one at Balmoral.

“She is suffering from ‘episodic mobility issues’ and on doctor’s advice postponed a Privy Council meeting yesterday.

They should surely pay a tribute to a monarch whose dedication to duty is truly legendary.

“How practical it would be if the Sussexes were to plan to visit her at Balmoral is uncertain.

“What is important is that they should take the opportunity of what is, in effect, a mini-royal tour, to send a public message of goodwill in some form or mention her in a speech.”

Meghan and Harry have briefly returned to the UK (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Mr Fitzwilliams added: “They only have the status they have because they are members of the royal family.

“Sadly they cannot hide their bitterness about how they believe they were treated when they were senior working royals, albeit for an extremely brief period.

It comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Queen has been advised to rest by her doctors.

On Tuesday, Her Majesty met with Liz Truss to formally appoint her the next Prime Minister.

However, yesterday (September 7), the palace confirmed the Queen had to cancel a virtual Privy Council meeting which was scheduled to take place that evening.

Fans have expressed concern for the Queen and urged her to rest.

One said on Twitter: “Her Majesty looks so frail but what an amazing lady. She deserves a rest.”

Another added: “She’s such a trooper. I wish she would let Charles do more things for her. She should be just taking things easy now.”

