Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could find themselves “demoted” to Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California, one royal author has claimed.

Writing in his new book, Our King: Charles III, which is out later this week, Robert Jobson claims the monarch has discussed the idea of “stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title at the highest level”.

And it’s said that while Charles is not in favour of the move, other senior royals, as well as senior aides, as “less indulgent” of the couple, with pressure set to mount should the attacks on the monarchy continue, Jobson claimed.

Harry and Meghan to lose Sussex title?

In excerpts of the book, serialised in the Daily Mail, Jobson claims the idea of stripping Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles has been discussed “at length” by the “upper echelons of the family”.

As royal fans will know, back in 2021, Harry and Meghan were stripped of their honorary military appointments and royal patronages. This is after they told the late Queen Elizabeth that they were stepping down as senior working royals.

At the time, a statement by Buckingham Palace said they were “saddened by their decision”. However, the statement added that Meghan and Harry “remain much loved members of the family”.

But could all that be about to change if the couple continue their attacks on the monarchy? Jobson said he thinks Charles would have two options, should the bombshells continue to come. He said the monarch could either “put up with the spreading stain on his reign”. Or he could “take action to limit its scope”.

Charles ‘saddened by widening gulf’

It still hasn’t been revealed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the coronation of King Charles. It takes place on May 6. The cut-off date for RSPVs has now passed. As a result, Charles is said to be “saddened by the widening gulf” between himself and his youngest son, Jobson claims. As well as that, it’s claimed Charles also wishes he could see more of grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

In short, Harry and Meghan could yet find themselves demoted to Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California

Writing in the book, Jobson alleged that discussions about Harry and Meghan’s title have taken place. He wrote: “The idea of stripping Harry of his Duke of Sussex title has been discussed at the highest level. The King is said not to be in favour. But other senior royals are less indulgent.

‘Increasing pressure’

“Ultimately, despite Charles‘s enduring love for his son, he will come under increasing pressure if Harry continues to attack the monarchy. At that point, the King would have two options: put up with the spreading stain on his reign, or take action to limit its scope.”

Jobson then speculated as to what life without a royal title could look like for the couple. “In short, Harry and Meghan could yet find themselves demoted to Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California,” he alleged.

