Harry and Meghan claim over coronation attendance dismissed as Duchess tipped to ‘snub’ celebration

King Charles' coronation falls on the same day as Archie's birthday

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may or may not attend the King’s coronation, according to reports.

Now, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has spoken up about the rumours surrounding Harry and Meghan’s attendance.

As the King’s royal celebration falls on the same day as their son Archie’s birthday, reports have claimed that Meghan will ‘snub’ the coronation.

The MailOnline reports that Harry could make a “whistle-stop” visit while Meghan stays in California.

However, Richard has addressed the rumours claiming that it is ‘unlikely’ that Harry will attend the event alone.

Harry and Meghan smiling
Harry and Meghan may attend the coronation ‘united’ together (Credit: Cover Images)

Will Meghan and Harry attend the King’s coronation?

King Charles is set to be crowned alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, in his royal coronation ceremony in May.

However, it is not yet known what role Harry and Meghan will play in the three day long festivities, or if they’ll even attend.

It seems to me unlikely that the Sussexes, who normally function together, would be separated for a unique occasion like this.

Especially after the release of Harry’s tell all memoir spare, which contained a string of attacks on the royal family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has opened up about the rumours surrounding Harry and Meghan and revealed that ‘anything is possible’.

He told Entertainment Daily!: “Anything is possible. Rumours surrounding what the Sussexes will do when King Charles is crowned abound.

“I think there is little doubt that sensitive negotiations are being carried out privately about this. Reports that they might include the Archbishop of Canterbury as a mediator seem rather extraordinary to me.”

Harry and Meghan holding hands
The King’s coronation falls on the same day as Archie’s birthday (Credit: Cover Images)

There has also been speculation that Harry will attend the coronation while Meghan will stay in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Archi is set to turn four on May 6, which is the same day as the King’s coronation.

Therefore, reports claim the Duchess of Sussex and her children may not be attending the celebration.

However, Richard revealed that it is ‘unlikely’ that the pair will be ‘separated’ for such a special occasion.

He added: “It is true the date falls on Archie’s birthday. However, it seems to me unlikely that the Sussexes, who normally function together, would be separated for a unique occasion like this.”

