How much is King Charles worth? Monarch’s vast wealth explored

Aspects of Charles’ personal fortune are concealed from public scrutiny. And so it is seemingly impossible to know the full value of the King’s estate, and his wealth. However, a recent investigation into King Charles’ assets has audited the value of property, jewels, artworks, vehicles, horses and even stamps.

That research from The Guardian has probed the effect of immunity from inheritance tax, particularly following the death of the Queen last year. Indeed, the newspaper claims this has “probably allowed” Charles to receive his mother’s wealth free of any contribution to the public purse.

The King’s spokesperson told the broadsheet: “While we do not comment on private finances, your figures are a highly creative mix of speculation, assumption and inaccuracy.” Buckingham Palace declined to offer alternative figures.

King Charles III wealth

The Guardian‘s research suggests King Charles III’s wealth following the passing of the Queen is now almost £2billion.

The newspaper also claims “much” of Charles’ private wealth is derived from his and his family’s public roles as working royals.

Furthermore, the estimated figure of £1.815billion is said to be three times larger than a recent calculation by The Sunday Times.

Nonetheless, the report makes it clear that alongside valuing experts, “the best available clues to make informed estimates” were drawn upon for less transparent holdings.

Who owns royal family ‘gifts’?

According to The Guardian, since 1995 Buckingham Palace distinguishes ‘official gifts’ as those received in the course of formal duties. ‘Personal gifts’ are those given by people known personally to royals. The Windsors barred from treating official gifts as their private property. But what about those gifts received before the rules were introduced in 1995?

The newspaper highlights gifts of racehorses, stamps, and artworks received by the family on foreign trips that have since appeared in their private collections.

Additionally, the late Queen is believed to have owned 70 thoroughbreds, with an estimated minimum value of £27million. Charles is thought earned £2.3million from selling horses at auction since his mother’s death. These reportedly include some gifted by the Emir of Dubai and the Aga Khan.

Meanwhile, the royal family’s private stamp collection is considered the best in the world. It contains hundreds of thousands of stamps but the public has extremely limited access. Nonetheless, experts reckon the collection is worth at least £100million.

The Guardian also suggests the King’s father Phillip and grandmother the Queen Mother were art collectors who picked up works by acclaimed artists for prices that would be worth much more if sold now. Works by Monet, Chagall and Dali are mentioned. And art valuers believe 60 of the most significant works on a list of almost 400 pieces that have been exhibited in “private” or “personal” royal collections are worth £24million. Furthermore, it is claimed that figure is likely to be a significant underestimate and doesn’t account for the ‘premium’ of being owned by royals.

Private property

King Charles reportedly own property worth £330million. Most of the palaces and residences Charles can make use of do not technically belong to him. For example, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are owned by the sovereign in right of the crown.

Nonetheless, Charles has inherited two magnificent rural estates from his mother. Balmoral, in Scotland, includes Balmoral Castle and nearly 54,000 acres of land. The estate’s potential for forestry, farming, grouse shooting, deer stalking and renewable energy generation means it could be worth £80million.

The Sandringham estate in Norfolk, meanwhile, includes hundreds of rental properties, 6,400 hectares of farmland and commercial lets. Tourists can even visit for £23. And so Sandringham has been conservatively valued at £250million. Charles will have paid no inheritance tax on Balmoral or Sandringham.

Jewels

Several of the royals’ best known pieces of jewellery were valued in 1989 for a book by Andrew Morton. However, these valuations are not expected to account for any increase expected due to being owned by royals. And so The Guardian believe the premium on Windsor jewels could see them worth up to ten times more. Therefore, it is estimated 54 privately-owned jewels could have a value of £533million.

Investments

The Guardian notes that shares and investments are likely among the most “concealed” of assets. However, there are claimed clues concerning the size of such holdings.

For instance, any funds still invested in FTSE 100 companies – as uncovered by The Times journalists in 1993 – could now be worth £118million.

Additionally, the monarch and heir to the throne are thought to receive tens of millions of pounds in “private income” annually from hereditary estates. The Duchy of Lancaster, a land and property estate that is run as a profitable business, provides the monarch with around £20million a year.

Having made a £17million deduction for the reported divorce payment made to Diana in 1996, it is estimated the family’s total share wealth to be £142million. However, the extremely wealthy are tipped to investing as much as 50% of their income, in comparison to a typical family.

