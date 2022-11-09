King Charles paid a visit to York with the Queen Consort today but an incident saw a protestor detained by police.

A man was reporedly detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort, Camilla, during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar on Wednesday (November 9).

However, according to reports, neither the King or Camilla were hit with the eggs.

Police detained a protestor, who reportedly threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla today (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

King Charles visit to York with Queen Consort today

Reports claim the protestor was shouting that Britain was “built on the blood of slavery”.

However, police quickly intervened and detained him.

It’s also reported that members of the public were shouting “shame on you” and “God save the King”.

In a video shared by royal commentator Rebecca English on Twitter, police are seen detaining the protestor.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

What happened with the protestor?

The tweet read: “Major incident here in York as a lone protestor tries to throw an egg at the king screaming that the country was built on the blood of slavery.

“He is bundled to the ground.”

Meanwhile, ITV News’ royal editor Chris Ship tweeted today: “Man arrested in York after throwing egg at King Charles and Queen Consort.

“Appears he shouted about slavery. Egg landed on ground near the King. Crowds shouted back to the protestor ‘shame on you’.”

The King was speaking with the crowds as the eggs were thrown, but missed (Credit: ITV News)

He added in another tweet: “Looks to me like FOUR eggs were thrown at the King. All missed. The protestor shouted that the UK was built in the backs of slaves.”

The King and Queen Consort are in York to unveil a statue of his late mother, the Queen.

This is the King’s first visit to York since becoming monarch in September following the Queen’s death.

York’s Lord Major David Carr said he was “thrilled” to welcome the King on a day which would combine “great joy at his visit and reflection on the great service and legacy of his late mother”.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, told the York Press: “It is a really good thing for York that he will be here.

Looks to me like FOUR eggs were thrown at the King. All missed.

“It is a very significant moment, and very exciting.”

Queen Elizabeth II statue

The statue reportedly shows a ‘mature’ Queen dressed in the Garter Robes of the Order of the Garter and wearing the George IV diadem.

