King Charles wouldn’t take Prince Harry’s calls after the Duke of Sussex swore at him down the phone, it has been reported.

The shocking reported breakdown in their relationship is believed to have happened after Harry moved to the US.

Charles ignored Harry’s calls, according to an expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles ‘refused’ to take calls from Prince Harry

The King reportedly stopped taking Harry’s calls after things got heated during conversations between the pair.

A bombshell new book claims that the breakdown in the pair’s relationship took place after Harry had quit life as a working royal. Robert Jobson, a royal commentator, made the claims in his book, Our King: Charles III.

Jobson speculates that the calls became heated and tense due to the Duke of Sussex “repeatedly” asking his father for money.

“Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry’s calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds,” Jobson claims in the new book. “When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank,” he then added.

Harry ‘repeatedly’ rang Charles asking for money, according to an expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Breakdown of relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry

However, Jobson claims that it wasn’t just Charles who was tired of Prince Harry’s phone calls. According to a source quoted in the book, the late Queen Elizabeth wasn’t a big fan of her grandson’s phone calls either.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father,” they alleged.

It is also alleged, in further unsubstantiated claims, that Harry was then “infuriated” by his father telling him he couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan, as well as William and Kate and their family.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace, as well as representatives of Prince Harry, for comment.

Will they lose their royal titles? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Calls for Meghan and Harry to be stripped of titles

Jobson’s claims come after he claimed that Harry and Meghan could be “demoted”. If they lost their royal titles, they would then become Mr. and Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.

The royal expert claims that Charles has discussed the idea of stripping Harry of his title at the “highest level”. However, he claims that Charles isn’t in favour of the move. But other senior royals are said to be “less indulgent” of the royal couple.

He then claimed that stripping Meghan and Harry of their titles has been discussed “at length” by the “upper echelons of the family”. However, if the royal couple continues their attacks on the monarchy, Jobson then believes Charles has two options. Either, he puts up “with the spreading stain on his reign”. Or, he “takes action to limit its scope”.

