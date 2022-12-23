The latest King Charles news has suggested there are “concerns” over the monarch’s safety during his Christmas Day trip to church.

This year will mark Charles’ first Christmas as sovereign following the death of the Queen in September.

King Charles, 74, is expected to greet members of the public at Sandringham as he heads to the Christmas Day service with other members of the royal family.

However, there are concerns that people will protest on the day. This is due to the protests that have occurred in the past few weeks.

King Charles and Camilla will take place in a festive walkabout (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles news: Fears over monarch’s safety

A source claimed to The Mirror: “This isn’t just about individuals with eggs. Everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.”

The King and Queen Consort will be greeting the public as they go to church at Sandringham, Norfolk. Therefore, police and protection officers will be on high alert.

This comes after King Charles reportedly had eggs aimed at him during visits to York and Luton recently.

Last Christmas also allegedly saw a man break into Windsor Castle with a loaded crossbow.

“A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ­evacuation procedures are in place,” the source continued to allege.

King Charles ascended the throne after the death of the Queen (Credit: Splash News)

Security officials statement

Evacuation plans have also been re-evaluated by the police’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee. This is incase the King and Camilla become targets again.

Dai Davies, former Met Police chief ­superintendent and head of the royal protection unit, said: “We must defend the right to peaceful protest.

“But all officers and their superiors must have a razor-sharp focus in the wake of this increase in disturbance.

“There is no magic solution to this pattern of attacks or protests, but intelligence and exit strategies are the most important factor.

“The egg incidents show the ­vulnerability of the royals. The key is to make sure these incidents do not spiral.”

He added: “As the IRA famously said after the Grand Hotel bombing: ‘We only have to get lucky once, you have to be lucky all the time.'”

Police advice to the public for King Charles’ Christmas Day walkabout

Members of the public have been advised to arrive early on Christmas Day.

A police spokesperson said in a statement: “Our advice is to arrive in plenty of time to access the public viewing area as we will have our usual precautionary security measures in place, including searches upon entry.”

Other family members that are expected to join the royal walkabout, include Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and their three children.

The final decision on whether Prince Louis, four, carries out his first walkabout will be made on Christmas Day.

However, plans are being put in place for him to join his siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

