King Charles’ go-to Friday night takeaway treat revealed: ‘A religious tradition’

The news that King Charles likes a Friday night fish and chip supper has filled us with glee and sent us straight into town to place our order.

Although he may live in a palace and have an army of loyal subjects, it seems Charles is just like you and me… Although you can bet he doesn’t eat his straight out of the paper!

The news that King Charles enjoys a Friday night takeaway has given us the green light to order one (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles news: Fish and chip Friday for Charlie

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, former royal butler Grant Harrold lifted the lid on the monarch’s takeaway secrets. He worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011. During this time, he also looked after Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate, Princess of Wales.

Grant claimed that the Firm would often tuck into fish and chips washed down with a cup of tea on a Friday night, particularly when in Scotland.

However, he explained that when they have the traditional takeaway it “would be done in a different way”. We expect they still have lashings of salt and vinegar, but the royals opt for sole over battered cod.

As long as there’s chips, we’re in!

Grant said: “Having fish and chips says that we are British, and we’re proud of our roots as Brits. It doesn’t say anything about your status or anything, because even royals love a trip to the chip shop.”

We bet he doesn’t eat his out of the paper, though! (Credit: Pixabay)

Long-standing royal tradition

He went on to explain that having fish on a Friday is a long-standing tradition the royals cannot resist.

“In Scotland, having fish and chips on a Friday is very common. You would have fish and chips and a cup of tea. And I’ve noticed it’s very similar in England where people will head to the chippy on a Friday. I wouldn’t say that royals or aristocrats wouldn’t not have fish and chips, I wouldn’t say it would never happen. But they would more likely have sole and chips. It would be done in a different way.”

That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips.

He then explained the origins of the meal – which more or less gives us a green light to order a takeaway tonight. “Traditionally, fish and chips come from a religious tradition, as they wouldn’t eat meat on a Friday. But now, it’s just something that our parents and grandparents have done.”

‘You can’t beat proper fish and chips’

Charles isn’t alone in his love of the chippy, wife Camilla is a fan, too! In a recent interview, she revealed you “can’t beat proper fish and chips”.

“And freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips,” she said.

If it’s good enough for Queen Elizabeth…

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also a fan. Her former chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that she wasn’t a stranger to the local chippy’s wares when staying in Balmoral.

“She very occasionally treats herself to fish and chips when at Balmoral. A footman is despatched to get it from the local town of Ballater,” he said.

The majority of the time, though, the late monarch opted for a healthier, home-cooked version of fish and chips. Darren explained that the deep-fried batter was “far too much for her”. Instead, she had a more “refined” version of the meal.

It’s claimed she ate fish coated in Panko breadcrumbs and cooked in the oven. It was accompanied by homemade chips cut to exactly the same length and stacked Jenga-style on her plate.

