The latest King Charles news has seen suggestions that his upcoming coronation could find itself at the centre of a constitutional crisis.

Earlier this week, royal biographer Anthony Holden sent a letter to the Guardian.

In it, he argued that because the monarch previously admitted to an affair, any coronation was likely to be invalid.

King Charles news: Fears over coronation

As reported by the Daily Mail, he wrote: “The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery – with the relevant woman expecting to be crowned Queen Consort.”

He claimed a former Archbishop of Canterbury – the late Robert Runcie – told him that this would require a “revision of the coronation oath, which would require a new statute of Parliament”.

And this would amount to a “constitutional crisis”.

‘Can’t see what the problem is’

Now, though, a series of experts have spoken out in defence of the monarch.

Sir Vernon Bogdanor, a research professor at King’s College London’s Centre for British Politics and Government, dismissed the argument.

He pointed out that Charles and Camilla‘s wedding was followed by a service of prayer and dedication, led by Archbishop Rowan Williams.

“This surely overrides anything Robert Runcie may or may not have said,” he commented.

He also insisted Charles “obeyed the rules of the church”.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers also admitted he “can’t see what the problem is”.

Meanwhile, Barrister Geoffrey Robertson KC said: “The coronation is a legal irrelevance, just a silly and superstitious Church of England ritual. Charles has no need at all to be crowned by a minority church.”

When is King Charles’ coronation?

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6.

It will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey.

During the service, Camilla – who he had the affair with – will be crowned Queen Consort.

