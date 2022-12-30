King Charles grieving for another family member months after loss of Queen

King Charles has been dealt another blow after the loss of one of his first cousins, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, in latest news.

Maximilian, who was the nephew of the late Prince Philip, died on December 29.

He had been residing at Salem Castle, the House of Baden when he passed away.

An official statement from the family said: “Max Margrave of Baden died in the early morning hours of December 29, 2022 in Salem Castle.

“Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden was the head of the house at the head of the formerly ruling Grand Ducal Baden Princely House, which ruled from 1112 to 1918 in the Baden part of today’s federal state Baden-Württemberg provided the sovereigns.”

The statement added: “His successor as head of the House of Baden is Bernhard Margrave of Baden, the previous hereditary prince.”

He was the son of Prince Philip’s older sister, Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark.

Max Margrave of Baden was born in 1933 and grew up near the Lake Constance region in Germany.

He attended Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, which was the same school that King Charles and Prince Philip attended.

Meanwhile, it’s just more bad news for the King following a shock prediction.

A psychic who claimed to have predicted the Notre-Dame fire made a sad prediction for 2023.

Nicolas Aujula claims that the royal family could be struck by monetary issues, and suggests that King Charles’ health could begin to decline.

“I think the royal family’s income and popularity will go down,” he claimed to the Mirror. “So they may sell their properties, or they may turn something into a hotel, or they will have to diversify.”

He also outlined a concerning prediction about Charles’ health – seemingly based on the viral pictures of his swollen hands.

He added: “I also think that King Charles will be having health issues. Maybe it has to do with his heart or with circulation.”

