King Charles gives away that reconciliation with Prince Harry now very much on the cards?

King Charles has hinted that a reconciliation with Prince Harry may be on the cards.

Recent years has seen tension between the King, 74, and his second son. Furthermore, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure from royal life, the Sussexes haven’t been on the best of terms with a few members of the royal family, reports claim.

Despite the alleged rift, it’s been said that there could be reconciliation after a visitor saw Prince Harry and Meghan’s photos at King Charles and Queen Camilla‘s Clarence House, according to the Daily Express.

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly have photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their Clarence Home in London (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles hints at reconciliation with Prince Harry

The photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly alongside other members of the royal family.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the visitor said: “Under the circumstances, you might think that the pictures would be moved, but they’ve still got pride of place.

“To all outward appearances, they still seem to be a very happy family.”

King Charles’s hint comes after Prince Harry told journalist Tom Bradby earlier this year: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

He then explained that he wants his loved ones back as a “a family, not an institution”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry fight with Prince William

Earlier this year, Prince Harry also released his autobiography, Spare. Dropping many shocking revelations, the Prince claimed that Prince William attacked him after an argument about Meghan.

He wrote: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

After the release of Prince Harry’s book, a source told Us Weekly: “At this point, [William’s] got no plans to speak to Harry. He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Calfornia, United States. They share son Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

The couple recently departed ways with Spotify. In a joint statement with Spotify, the pair said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative deal with Spotify that was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m) in 2020. 2020 also saw them sign a five-year reported $100 million contract with Netflix.

