Furious viewers flood Ofcom with 8,000 complaints about King Charles’ coronation

Furious viewers of King Charles’ coronation have flooded Ofcom with 8,000 complaints about broadcasts relating to the event, according to reports.

The Mirror reports 137 new complaints from viewers across the UK have been registered with the watchdog.

But despite hours and hours of programming across the BBC and ITV in the run up and days following – as well as the day of the coronation itself – most of the new complaints are said to concern comments from Adjoa Andoh.

What did Adjoa Andoh say?

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh was sitting alongside Mylenne Klass when she reflected on royal family members assembling on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

“We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony,” she told hosts Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham on coronation day itself (Saturday May 6).

Adjoa continued: “I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’.”

The comments sparked a huge backlash with social media users. Adjoa, who has also appeared in Doctor Who and Line of Duty, later apologised.

She said the next day (Sunday May 7): “I think I upset a few people yesterday. I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was. And then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’. The day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

Reflecting on the updated figures, a spokesperson for Ofcom told the Mirror: “This was included in the previous two complaints reports and the total number of complaints is 8,389.”

King Charles’ coronation Ofcom complaints

Other complaints made to Ofcom regarded the constant coverage. Many channels broadcast live coverage as well as other programming throughout the entire weekend, as well as on the Friday before (May 5) and the bank holiday Monday (May 8).

Indeed, Channel 4 was the only major network not to saturate the TV schedules with coronation programming.

Bosses at Channel 4 said they wanted to “provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony elsewhere”.

By comparison, on the Saturday, coronation scenes were broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7.30am. Coverage of the subsequent celebrations aired from 1pm on both BBC One and BBC Two. ITV began its coverage at 6am.

And live TV coverage for the Sunday’s coronation concert started at 12.30pm, going on until it concluded that evening.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew‘s appearance at ceremony at Westminster Abbey also reportedly led to complaints to Ofcom.

ED! has contracted representatives for the BBC and ITV with regard to the Mirror’s report.

