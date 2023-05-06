King Charles’ coronation music listed as nods to late Queen and Prince Philip revealed

Music plays a huge part in the coronation of King Charles today (May 6), with Buckingham Palace releasing a list of what viewers can expect to hear as the momentous occasion gets underway.

It’s been said that the King has personally commissioned 12 new pieces of music from British composers. There will also be a new Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, soprano Pretty Yende and baritone Roderick Williams will also take special solo performances,. In addition, Sir Antonio Pappano is set to conduct a coronation orchestra.

The Palace said the musical programme consists of “tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices of today, reflecting the King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts”.

King Charles’ coronation music

The Palace recently released a statement about the coronation’s music. They stated: “His Majesty has overseen, influenced and been personally involved in the commissioning process and the detail of the music programme, which will showcase and celebrate musical talent from across the United Kingdom and further afield.”

According to Classic FM, Paul Mealor’s Coronation Kyrie will be the first Welsh language work to be performed at a coronation. In a statement, he said: “It is a cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales for hope, peace, love and friendship.”

A gospel choir will also be performing at the royal event. Shirley J Thompson said it was “the greatest honour and privilege”. She added: “Framed by the traditional with the modern, this divine ceremony will represent inclusivity and diversity in their varied manifestations.”

Nod to Prince Philip

Charles also requested that Greek Orthodox music is played in honour of Prince Phillip, who was born in Corfu and was a Prince of Greece.

Elsewhere there will be music from 16th and 17th century British composers, along with traditional coronation anthems. Of course, there will be several hymns thrown in for good measure, too.

Music played during the coronation of King Charles

For the procession of the King and Queen, Parry’s I Was Glad will play out. Paul Mealor’s Coronation Kyrie will play next. Debbie Wiseman’s Sung Alleluia and Handel’s Zadok the Priest will also play, the later around the anointing of King Charles.

After the crowning there will be a fanfare, Strauss’ Fanfare for the Vienna Philharmonic. Confortare will also be heard late in the ceremony. It was written for the coronation of King George V in 1911. After the coronation of Queen Camilla, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Coronation Anthem.

There will also be a performance of new composition, Sanctus by British composer Roxanna Panufnik. Boyce’s Praise, my soul, the King of Heaven and Walton’s Te Deum– originally composed for the late Queen’s coronation – will play before the National Anthem.

The outward procession will be to Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No 4, arranged by Iain Farrington. As well as Parry’s March from The Birds arranged by John Rutter.

Meanwhile, the coronation concert, being held on Sunday, will feature pop acts including Katy Perry, who was in the Abbey for the service today.

