King Charles’ coronation: Monarch to make heartwarming gesture on eve of coronation

On the eve of his coronation, King Charles will make a heartwarming charity gesture, it has been revealed.

The monarch is currently preparing for his coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. During the ceremony, he will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

But on the night before his big day, Charles has also planned something very special for royal fans to commemorate the event, as he will be treating them to a candlelit dinner at his home.

King Charles is set to be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ heartwarming gesture on the eve of his coronation

Ahead of his coronation, King Charles has organised a heartwarming event for royal fans to attend at his country home.

King Charles has already put many plans in place for his exciting ceremony on May 6. This includes who will be singing at his coronation concert and which family members will be standing beside him on the balcony.

It’s also been reported the King Charles has set a 6pm curfew for himself to ensure that he his fresh and well-rested on his big day. A source told the Telegraph: “There have been some logistical challenges caused by the King. He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying.”

But although the King will be resting early, Charles has planned an exciting dinner for royal fans the night before his coronation. The monarch has organised a Coronation Eve dinner with a former royal harpist at Highgrove.

The advertisement on the Highgrove website reads: “Join us for a truly regal evening of elegance and entertainment at our Coronation Eve candlelit dinner with special guest Anne Denholm, former Royal Harpist.”

King Charles has a planned a coronation eve dinner at Highgrove (Credit: Cover Images)

The coronation eve dinner will support The Prince’s Foundation

Following Anne’s performance, the dinner will also include a Q&A session with the harpist. The evening will also be hosted by Robert Lovie, the director of outreach for The Prince’s Foundation.

The website continued: “As you enjoy your meal, Anne Denholm will enchant with a captivating harp recital, showcasing her incredible talent and musical prowess. Following her performance, Anne will also participate in a Q&A session, giving you the opportunity to learn more about her life and career as a Royal Harpist.”

They also added: “Throughout the evening, your host, Robert Lovie, will ensure that everything runs smoothly. Entertaining you with stories and anecdotes, introducing each course, and facilitating the Q&A session.”

So how much is it to attend the exciting event at Highgrove? Tickets cost £185 per person. And, in a heartwarming gesture, all of the proceeds will go to The Prince’s Foundation.

