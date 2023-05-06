Who pays for the coronation of King Charles? How much will it cost?

No doubt the coronation of King Charles will be among the grandest of royal events in most people’s living memories. But how much will King Charles’ coronation actually cost? And who pays for it all?

‘Operation Golden Orb’ has been in the planning for many years. Indeed, some reports claim arrangements have been discussed in great detail for nearly two decades. However, the figures involved in putting on the coronation vary wildly from report to report.

Among other aspects to factor in for the bill will be the expense associated with shutting down central London for a royal procession, a Westminster Abbey service featuring dignitaries from across the world, the Coronation Concert packed with A list stars, and a Red Arrows flyover.

A view of Buckingham Palace down Pall Mall, which will be the site of the royal procession (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How much does the coronation cost?

One number speculated about by The Sun sees the tabloid claim the coronation will cost £100million.

The newspaper previously reckoned that estimate could be the roundabout price, suggesting costs could be offset by the boost to tourism in the capital. It also suggested other factors meant the coronation for King Charles will be twice as expensive as that for his mother.

A source said at the time: “In today’s money the 1953 coronation cost around £50million but estimates for King Charles’s are twice that because of things like security, which weren’t such a big issue back then.

“But worldwide TV rights will more than cover the cost and it will be a massive boost to tourism. Hotels are already being booked out for the coronation weekend.”

Not everyone approves of the monarchy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles coronation ‘true cost’?

However, according to the Sunday Mirror, those security costs may have inflated even further. The tabloid recently suggested the true cost could be closer to £250million – with security alone costing £150million. The report claims thousands of police officers and protection squads will need to be deployed.

A Home Office insider reportedly said: “It’s a crazy sum, but this is one of the biggest public events in recent history.

It’s a crazy sum, but this is one of the biggest public events in recent history.

“Thousands are involved – many working overtime. Just getting dignitaries into the country and to their accommodation is a hell of an operation in itself. They will mostly be taken by police escort from the airfields.

“That’s one small cog in this gigantic security machine – there is so much more to the operation.”

Will security prove one of the biggest costs for those footing the coronation bill? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who pays for the coronation?

King Charles’ coronation is state event and will be paid for by the government, using public money.

The current deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden previously said both and the government are “mindful of ensuring that there is value for the taxpayer”.

He said: “It has always been the case that the government have paid for coronations. The reason for doing so is that the sovereign is our Head of State and it is important that we mark that properly. It is right that we celebrate this moment in the life of our nation and do so in an appropriate fashion and in away that the nation can come together in celebrating.

“These are moments in the life of our nation. They bring joy to millions of people. They also mark us out as a nation around the world. It is a marvellous moment in our history and people would not want a dour scrimping and scraping. They would want an appropriate ceremony. That is what we will have.”

