King Charles’ coronation: Brits to stop holidays and celebrate – with some royalists packing a picture of King Charles

With King Charles’ coronation just days away, holidaymakers are taking full advantage of the bank holiday and heading for sunny weather this weekend.

The news comes as the UK sadly looks likely to get a soaking during celebrations.

Fed up with the miserable weather so far this year, Brits are jetting off on their hols. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be celebrating the coronation.

King Charles’ coronation celebrations head overseas

One in three (28%) are planning on taking decorations like Union Jacks to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, 21% are taking their own bunting to hang.

Some are going so far as to pack a portrait of King Charles III in their luggage (15%) alongside a King Charles III coronation mug (13%) to celebrate this historical moment.

But rather than sitting at home to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla get crowned in Westminster Abbey, a new study has revealed that one in four (23%) holidaymakers will be raising a glass to the royal couple from a beach bar. Meanwhile, 15% will make a special effort and seek out a British pub.

Watching it on the big screen

In a new research study of 2,000 UK adults commissioned by easyJet, over half of Brits have planned their trips around destinations and resorts that will be screening the coronation. Meanwhile, a third of these have reserved tables at local bars to ensure they secure a prime view of the event on a big plasma screen.

In addition, a third plan to eat at a British pub or restaurant on May 6 to commemorate the day. A further one in 10 plan to book a table once they arrive at their holiday destination.

Buckingham Palace sandcastle created for coronation

In a nod to those celebrating the coronation from a beach, the world’s first Buckingham Palace sandcastle bucket was created for easyJet Holidays. It was unveiled on West Wittering Beach.

But you won’t be able to fit into your luggage. It can create an unbelievable sculpture with 760 windows and even four gates, measuring 3ft wide by 0.8ft high by 0.6ft deep and contains 3-4kgs of sand. That is one big castle.

