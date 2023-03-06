Paul Burrell makes shock claim about King Charles’ affair with Camilla during Diana marriage: ‘I had to try to walk a tightrope’

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ romance left Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell ‘walking a tightrope’, he has said.

The butler opened up about Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship while they were married.

It’s no secret that King Charles and Princess Diana didn’t have the perfect marriage.

King Charles had an affair with Camilla while he was married to Diana (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul Burrell makes shock claim about King Charles’ affair with Camilla

Before Charles even married Diana, the royal was apparently already smitten with Camilla Parker Bowles.

So I had to try to walk a tightrope between the two women, a tightrope in the Prince’s life.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell reflected on the Princess’ life and revealed a shocking claim about King Charles’ affair.

The butler claimed that Diana would visit Highgrove with the boys and play ‘happy families’ with Charles every weekend.

However, he alleged that Charles’ ‘mistress’ Camilla would also arrive at Highgrove just 10 minutes after Diana left.

Paul said: “At Highgrove, Diana would come every weekend with the boys because they were at school in London then and they’d play happy families at the weekend, they would argue and shout and it wouldn’t be such a happy family but they’d try and hide it from the children.

“On Sunday after lunch Diana would leave the front door of Highgrove and go down the front drive with her children in the car and they’d wave goodbye to papa, and 10 minutes later in the back drive would come Mrs Parker Bowles.”

He then went on to explain how he felt like he ‘had to try to walk a tightrope’ between Diana and Camilla.

“So I had to try to walk a tightrope between the two women, a tightrope in the Prince’s life,” Paul said.

But where did Paul’s loyalties lie?

Diana’s ex butler Paul Burrell revealed that he knew about King Charles’ affair (Credit: ITV)

Paul felt divided by Diana and Charles’ mistress

Paul revealed that he felt ‘divided’ by the two women however, his ‘heart’ was with Diana.

He said: “On the one side was the Princess of Wales and two young princes and on the other side was a mistress called Mrs Parker Bowles. And it wasn’t easy to walk that tight rope because I was very fond of the Princess, even back then.

“I knew that my loyalties were divided between two different worlds and yet I was paid by one boss so my loyalties should’ve been with the man who paid my wage but my heart was with someone else.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

