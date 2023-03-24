Royal butler makes sad revelation about Kate’s early relationship with William

Prince William and Kate have had a strong relationship over the years, but one royal butler has made a sad revelation about one memory he has.

The 41-year-old first struck up a romance with the royal back in 2001 – and since then the two have gone from strength to strength.

Fast forward to now, and the newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales are proud parents to three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

But, like most relationships, it appears the early days of their fairytale relationship was not quite as romantic as some would think.

William and Kate

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, royal butler Grant Harrold has spilled the secrets about his experience of working directly with Prince William and Kate.

Grant, who previously worked for King Charles as part of the royal household for seven years, said: “One of my favourite memories was when the now King was having his 60th birthday.”

The butler then added how Kate soon arrived and headed into a marquee where the event was being held on.

I remember going over and chatting to her until William came along to keep her company.

But unfortunately, as Grant claimed: “Nobody really went and spoke to her.”

“But I suppose to an extent she was quite unknown back then, it was just after Prince William and her had split up and got back together,” he noted.

Grant added: “I remember going over and chatting to her until William came along to keep her company – can you imagine being in a room today and nobody going over to her? That just wouldn’t happen.”

Kate Middleton was ‘amazing’ to be around

The royal butler also gushed how “amazing” it was to look after the royal couple, as well as “be around them, travel around the country with them”.

He added: “I always jokingly like to tell people that I was the very first butler that they had – in an unofficial role, I should say. I spent a lot of time with them, they were brilliant.

“[They were] great fun, no different to any other couple that were starting off [their relationship], in love and spending time together. I felt very privileged and honoured to be around them.”

When did Kate and Will meet?

William and Kate met in 2001 while they were both studying at St Andrews University in Scotland.

They then went on to date for around 10 years before tying the knot in 2011.

The couple then went on to have their three children, George, now nine, Charlotte, now seven, and Louis, now four.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III, the couple’s royal titles have changed.

Once the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the couple will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

These titles once belonged to William’s father, King Charles, and his late mother Princess Diana.

They also keep their Cambridge titles and inherit the Cornwall titles from Charles and Camilla.

This also made William the first in line to the throne, with their son George becoming second in line.

