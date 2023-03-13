Kate’s ‘very frosty look’ towards Meghan showed there was ‘huge chasm’ between Fab Four in final royal engagement

Kate Middleton’s ‘frosty look’ towards Meghan Markle showed there was a “huge chasm” between the Cambridges and the Sussexes, a pundit claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan made their final engagement as ‘working royals’ in March 2020.

They sat with other members of the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But as Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate arrived to take their seats, some observers reckoned they noticed a strained moment.

Is Kate Middleton giving Meghan Markle a ‘frosty look’ here? (Credit: BBC YouTube)

What happened between Kate and Meghan?

The Cambridges appeared to acknowledge Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, seated in the row immediately behind them.

And as William and Kate sat down, the Prince looked to exchange a brief word with his brother and sister-in-law, who smiled and mouthed greetings back.

Prince William and Kate Middleton take their seats (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Kate’s face, however, was not in full view of the camera. It appears as if she glanced in the Sussexes’ direction before taking her place.

And according to biographer Tom Bower, this look illustrates the reported rift between the family members.

Furthermore, he also claimed on GB News that what happened should serve as a warning for what may occur at King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.

Meghan Markle chats with Prince Edward moments later as Sophie leans in towards the Cambridges (Credit: BBC YouTube)

‘A huge chasm’

Mr Bower told hosts Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes: “It was the moment where we realised what a huge chasm there was between the Sussexes and Cambridges.”

We didn’t realise what was to come.

He claimed: “We didn’t realise what was to come. And no one could have anticipated when we saw that very frosty look that the Duchess of Cambridge gave Meghan, that would provoke the Oprah Winfrey interview, the biography by Harry and all the terrible, terrible things that have come out of California.

“It reminds us of the crisis the monarchy is in. And the potential dangers I think for King Charles if he has Harry and Meghan at his Coronation.”

Prince Harry joins in with conversation as his brother inspects the Order of Service (Credit: BBC YouTube)

‘Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them’

Amid speculation whether the King’s second son will attend his Coronation, a royal insider has claimed the Sussexes may not receive a warm welcome from relatives.

They reportedly told MailOnline: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

