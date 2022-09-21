Switch up for Princess of Wales to ‘reflect new phase in her life’?

Kate, Princess of Wales could be forced to switch up her style to reflect a new phase in her life, a fashion expert has claimed.

This could reportedly mean “ditching” some clothes that aren’t appropriate for a future Queen, the expert says.

Kate, Princess of Wales’ style could change (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess of Wales to ‘switch up her style’?

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall might have to switch up her style to reflect her new role within the Royal Family.

Miranda Holder, a fashion expert, has explained that Kate’s wardrobe could become more “formal and appropriate for her position”.

However, she assured that “her immaculate outfits will no doubt remain stylish enough to enthrall her loyal fashion-loving fans”.

But, she added that her wardrobe will continue to “evolve” to reflect this “new phase” in her royal life.

Holder told OK! that over the years “we have witnessed Kate’s fresh-faced girl next door appeal morph into a sophisticated and elegant style sensation treading the tricky line between royalty and celebrity in her favourite nude toned court shoes with panache”.

Princess Kate’s wardrobe will evolve now she has a different royal role, an expert claims (Credit: CoverImages.com)

However, Holder explained that now Kate’s role in the Royal Family has changed, her wardrobe can expect to change too.

Not only could the Princess of Wales dress more formally, but she will also reportedly ditch some accessories altogether.

Like all members of the Royal Family, Kate will have to adhere to strict royal rules when choosing her outfits.

“The more flirtatious fancier accessories such as hatbands will be fully phased out for more imposing hats. And prints such as polka dots will gradually give way to more immaculately cut tailoring in Kate’s signature fit and flare style which complements her graceful figure perfectly,” she explained.

Kate is known for experimenting with her fashion (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Princess Kate pushes boundaries

The Princess of Wales was previously spotted wearing a blue polka dot dress at Wimbledon this year.

Colour psychologist Tash Bradley said that Kate loves polka dot dresses as they are the perfect alternative to balance “elegance and sophistication with the fun and approachable polka dots”.

It looks as though clutch bags will be Kate’s accessory of choice going forward too.

Not only do they add a touch of glamour, but they also always seem to compliment her outfits.

Speaking to the Express earlier this month, Holder explained how Kate injects some “fun” into her outfits.

She explained that despite royal protocol preventing female members of the Royal Family from showing their cleavage, Kate still experiments.

“That’s where you will see lots of things going on and many of the evening gowns are sort of off the shoulder or plunging,” she said.

“Or [she chooses] lots of different necklines on her dresses and her coats. That’s where you see the party happening because she can’t really do much elsewhere,” she added.

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Read more: Camilla’s stern instruction to Kate at funeral of Queen Elizabeth as George and Charlotte bickered