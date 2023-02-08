Kate, Princess of Wales, in all blue outfit and Meghan looking serious
Royals

Kate, Princess of Wales ‘wanted to be cooperative’ with Meghan in ‘childish’ row which left Duchess of Sussex ‘in tears’

The alleged disagreement took place in 2018

By Rebecca Carter

Kate, Princess of Wales, wanted to be “cooperative” with Meghan Markle in the bridesmaid dress row, an expert has claimed.

Kate and Meghan reportedly fell out over Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress for Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

In his memoir Spare, which was released last month, Harry claimed that Meghan was left in tears after Kate text her to say Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit properly.

Kate, Princess of Wales, alongside Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2019
Kate and Meghan reportedly had a disagreement over Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan news

Harry also revealed text messages between Kate and Meghan.

According to Harry, Kate text Meghan saying: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.”

Meghan replied: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Princess Charlotte walking with bridesmaids at Meghan and Harry's wedding
Kate reportedly text Meghan to say Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry wrote that Kate allegedly insisted all the dresses had to be “remade”.

The conversation reportedly ended with Meghan saying: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay [the tailor]. He’s been waiting all day.”

It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

Kate apparently replied: “Fine.”

In his book, Harry claimed that he came home to find Meghan “on the floor” and “sobbing”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling at awards ceremony
Harry spoke about the alleged incident between Kate and Meghan in his memoir (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, a behavioural expert has analysed the alleged exchange and branded the disagreement “childish”.

Speaking to the Express, Dr Lillian Glass said: “It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s childish, babyish, and stupid.

Read more: Princess Kate’s behaviour ‘shuts down Meghan’s hug claim’ during latest engagement

Kate wanted to be cooperative. You know, when she said the dresses needed to be done, even the tailor said yes, everyone’s dresses need to be done.

“It was so, so silly.”

YouTube video player

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Meghan Markle Prince Harry Prince William

Trending Articles

Amanda Holden looking puzzled in red and Paddy McGuinness smiling
Amanda Holden posts racy lingerie photos as Paddy McGuinness faces backlash over ‘pervy’ comment
Kate Garraway looks serious as Matt Hancock talks on GMB
GMB hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints after Matt Hancock interview
Coronation Street's Damon and, in a bubble, is Leanne
Has Damon left Coronation Street for good? Drug dealer to return for shock affair with Leanne?
Matt Hancock smirking on GMB
Matt Hancock tipped to appear on Dancing On Ice and string of other huge shows from GMB host to Strictly contestant
Gold bars with Hugh Bonneville's face on top
The Gold on BBC One: 6 reasons why you must watch the Happy Valley replacement
Meghan Markle looking to the side, Princess Kate smiling during royal visit today
Princess Kate’s behaviour ‘shuts down Meghan’s hug claim’ during latest engagement