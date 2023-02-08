Kate, Princess of Wales, wanted to be “cooperative” with Meghan Markle in the bridesmaid dress row, an expert has claimed.

Kate and Meghan reportedly fell out over Princess Charlotte‘s bridesmaid dress for Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018.

In his memoir Spare, which was released last month, Harry claimed that Meghan was left in tears after Kate text her to say Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit properly.

Kate and Meghan reportedly had a disagreement over Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry also revealed text messages between Kate and Meghan.

According to Harry, Kate text Meghan saying: “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.”

Meghan replied: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since eight a.m. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Kate reportedly text Meghan to say Charlotte’s dress didn’t fit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry wrote that Kate allegedly insisted all the dresses had to be “remade”.

The conversation reportedly ended with Meghan saying: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay [the tailor]. He’s been waiting all day.”

It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.

Kate apparently replied: “Fine.”

In his book, Harry claimed that he came home to find Meghan “on the floor” and “sobbing”.

Harry spoke about the alleged incident between Kate and Meghan in his memoir (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, a behavioural expert has analysed the alleged exchange and branded the disagreement “childish”.

Speaking to the Express, Dr Lillian Glass said: “It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s childish, babyish, and stupid.

“Kate wanted to be cooperative. You know, when she said the dresses needed to be done, even the tailor said yes, everyone’s dresses need to be done.

“It was so, so silly.”

