Kate, Princess of Wales issues plea in new video as fans praise ‘wonderful’ message

Kate, Princess of Wales has issued a plea in a new video to mark Addiction Awareness Week.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge spoke in support of those battling addiciton in a video shared to her and Prince William‘s Twitter page.

In the video, Kate said the “shame of addiction” is “stopping people and families asking for help”.

Today, during #AddictionAwarenessWeek, I want to offer a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer. I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible. https://t.co/h4DpXBtYwn pic.twitter.com/ufTcMnX765 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2022

Princess Kate on addiction

The mum-of-three said in the video: “Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality.

“Attitudes to addiction are changing. But we are not there yet, and we need to be.

“Still the shame of addiction is stopping people and families asking for help and people are still tragically losing their lives.”

The Princess of Wales continued: “We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them and to be compassionate to their struggles.

Princess Kate issued an important message to mark Addiction Awareness Week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict.

“I want you to know that is also a serious health condition.”

Concluding the message, Kate said: “Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.”

The post was captioned: “Today, during #AddictionAwarenessWeek, I want to offer a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer.

“I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible.”

Royal fans praised Kate’s plea and message on the issue (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Cambridge message praised

Fans responded to Kate’s video and thanked her for the “wonderful” message and support.

One person said: “Such compassionate words. Thank you for being the force for good!”

Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need.

Another added: “Wonderful message, so supportive. And so true. ‘Addiction’ is not a choice. Thank you Princess Catherine, for your kind message.”

A third wrote: “I absolutely love how our Princess focuses on this issue for so many years now.. such an important help.”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Great message. Indeed recovery is possible!”

Kate’s video was released by The Forward Trust to mark the start of Addiction Awareness Week.

It runs from October 30 to November 7.

The Forward Trust is a charity which helps people with drug and alcohol dependence.

In Kate’s video, she was seen with family pictures placed behind her. One showed her children Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, in their school uniform.

Meanwhile, another showed Kate, William, George, Charlotte and son Prince Louis, four, smiling in an official photo.

Read more: Prince William ‘made it clear’ Camilla ‘is not step-grandmother’ to his three children

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.