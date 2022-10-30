Prince William ‘made it clear’ Camilla ‘is not step-grandmother’ to his three children

Prince William once reportedly “made it clear” to Camilla that she isn’t “step-grandmother” to his three children.

The 75-year-old Queen Consort has known William and Kate’s children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis – for their entire lives.

But earlier this year it was reported that William, whose own mum Diana died in 1997 after a car accident, had allegedly made it clear that King Charles’ wife would not be a step-grandmother to them.

Prince William ‘made it clear’ Camilla is not step-grandmother

According to a report in the Express in September, the claim was made by royal commentator and journalist Angela Levin.

She has penned a book about Camilla entitled Camilla: From Outcast To Queen Consort, which delves into the workings of the family.

William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children.

Levin reportedly claimed: “William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children.”

She also explained that George, Charlotte and Louis have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother”.

Her book reportedly looks at Camilla’s relationship with the now Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

And it notes that she hasn’t tried to step in and take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the children, who are thought to be close to Kate’s parents – Carole and Michael Middleton.

However, despite the somewhat cruel claims, the Queen Consort has admitted that the trio have a “sweet” nickname for her.

The children call her “Gaga” – and she admitted that she didn’t know if that was because they think she actually is slightly mad!

Camilla’s role in William and Harry’s lives

Camilla tied the knot with Charles back in 2005, close to a decade after Diana passed away and when William and his younger brother Prince Harry were in their early twenties.

According to the writer, she was “more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings” than a step-mother to the pair.

And she apparently tried to be an encouraging presence in their lives as opposed to an influential one.

Camilla has five grandchildren of her own

Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles for many years before she exchanged vows with Charles.

They tied the knot in 1973.

The couple went on to have two children together before going their separate ways and divorcing in 1995.

Camilla’s children, Tom and Laura, both have families so she has five grandkids of her own.

Love for ‘Granny Diana’

William, meanwhile, works hard to keep Princess Diana’s memory alive for her grandchildren.

In fact, on Mother’s Day 2021, the trio wrote sweet cards to “Granny Diana”, which William and Kate shared online.

Prince George admitted: “I love you very much and think of you always.”

Charlotte, meanwhile, wrote: “I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you.”

