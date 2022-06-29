Kate Middleton and the Queen have become close over the years, but it was the Duchess of Cambridge who reportedly worked hard to make that a reality.

The Duchess of Cambridge spent her first Christmas with Prince William and the family in 2011.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously revealed that at the time, Kate was keen to make a good impression.

As a result, she worked hard on what to gift the Queen as her Christmas present.

In the end, Kate reportedly gave the Queen a homemade chutney, which proved to go down a storm with the royal.

The Queen got a special gift from Kate Middleton on their first Christmas together (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Middleton and the Queen’s bond

“A homemade chutney gift was absolutely spot on,” Mr Larcombe expert told OK! Magazine. “Down to earth, practical and frugal – everything Her Majesty loves.

“It also showed that Kate could relate to the Queen as a normal grandmother and not just the head of state. And it helped forge a bond built on mutual respect and admiration.”

Read more: Kate Middleton a vision in a blue dress as she steps out for Garter Day ceremony

Kate previously confessed that she doesn’t remember much from her first Christmass at Sandringham.

However, she does recall her anxiety about what to give the Queen, who seemingly already has everything she could ever need.

Kate Middleton had anxiety trying to decide what to buy for Her Majesty (Credit: Cover Images)

In a 2016 documentary, she said: “I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas, and I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what should I give her?'”

Read more: Ainsley Harriott has ‘no regrets’ after moving on from split with wife of 23 years with mystery new woman

She continued: “I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, ‘I’ll make her something,’ which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney.

“I was slightly worried about it. But I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me. I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody.”

What would you have bought the Queen for Christmas? Let us know on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.