Kate and William spotted on the tube on way to pub as royal fans gush

William and Kate were spotted on the tube as they made their way to a pub today (Thursday, May 4)!

Royal fans flooded to social media to gush over the royal couple as they mingled with Londoners just days ahead of the coronation.

William and Kate caught the Elizabeth Line earlier today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

William and Kate on the tube

Today saw William and Kate stun Londoners by taking a trip on the tube.

The royal couple hopped onboard the Elizabeth Line for the first time this morning at Acton, West London. They rode on the tube for three stops before getting off at Tottenham Court Road.

Arriving at Acton station, the Prince and Princess of Wales got through the barriers by tapping their Oyster cards. Aboard the tube, the royal couple spoke to Transport For London (TFL) staff.

At one point on the journey, Kate could be heard speaking about the upcoming coronation. “Yes, it’s going to be a busy time. We’re getting there. I still feel like we’re trying to get ducks in a row,” she said.

Stunned commuters watched as Kate and William alighted at Tottenham Court Road before taking the escalators up to Dean Street.

Kate and William headed into a pub (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate head to the pub

The royal couple then continued on their journey, heading into Soho. Leaving the station, William and Kate completed the short walk to the Dog and Duck Pub – a tavern once frequented by George Orwell.

The royal couple were seen enjoying pints of cider at the pub. They also met members of staff from other businesses in the area that are preparing for the coronation weekend. They then went behind the bar, where William pulled the “perfect pint”. It was the first pint of Kingmaker – a pale ale brewed for the coronation – that was ever poured.

Afterward, the royal couple met the crowds outside and posed for selfies.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed for selfies in Soho (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal fans gush over the Waleses trip

Royal fans took to Twitter to gush over the royal couple’s engagement in London today.

“Lovely to see you both. Have a lovely day,” one royal fan tweeted. “The Princess of Wales looking so stunning as always!” another gushed.

I love this new approach by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“So good to see Catherine and William out and about today in Soho, I just love what she’s wearing. The Princess of Wales always makes a statement with what she’s wearing, love them both,” a third then said.

“I love this new approach by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They are just so relatable and approachable,” another wrote.

“Great to see you both, have a fantastic day on Saturday,” a fifth said.

