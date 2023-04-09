James, Earl of Wessex, looking serious at royal service
Royals

James, Earl of Wessex shocks royal fans with appearance at Easter service

The royals stepped out for the annual Easter service today

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

James, Earl of Wessex has stunned royal fans today as he joined the royal family for their annual Easter Sunday service.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, stepped out with their son for the service. They were joined by King Charles and the Queen Consort.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who made his debut.

Royal Family including James, Earl of Wessex, at Easter church service
James, pictured on the far right, left fans stunned with his height (Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

James, Earl of Wessex at Easter church service

As the royals arrived at St George’s Chapel, James, 15, walked alongside his parents. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, wasn’t in attendance.

Upon seeing James at the service, many royal fans couldn’t believe how tall he’s getting. One person said on Twitter: “Oh my the Earl of Wessex is getting so tall… soon he will be taller than his dad.”

Another wrote: “Wow! James is so tall! He will be taller than the DoE soon! Sophie looks lovely, the colours are fabulous.”

Someone else quipped: “Wow these children must be fed fertiliser the way they are shooting up.” Another asked: “Has James had a growth spurt?”

Sophie Wessex, James Earl of Wessex, Lady Louis and Prince Edward at royal service
James pictured last year with his sister and parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, one added: “James is growing up so FAST!”

Others gushed over the trio. Many were loving Sophie‘s outfit today. The Duchess wore a cranberry coloured coat dress with a sandy hat.

Oh my the Earl of Wessex is getting so tall… soon he will be taller than his dad.

She paired the coat dress with sandy suede boots. One fan gushed: “The men are elegant, the Duchess of Edinburgh really killed it with her outfit, I love it!”

Another added: “Such beautiful family.”

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward at royal service
Sophie and Edward received new titles last month (Credit: Cover Images)

It comes weeks after Edward and Sophie received new titles from the King. To mark his younger brother’s 59th birthday, Charles gave Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh – previously held by their late father, Prince Philip.

Last month, a statement from the palace said: “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’ lifetime.”

After Philip’s death in April 2021, Charles took on the title of Duke of Edinburgh. However, when the Queen died in September 2022, the title reverted to the Crown.

Edward will now keep the title. James has since taken over his father’s previous title as the Earl of Wessex.

Read more: Prince Louis makes Easter Sunday church debut as he joins William, Kate, George and Charlotte

However, Edward and Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise, 19, hasn’t had any changes made to her title.

