Is the Queen at the Royal Ascot this year many fans are wondering?

On Wednesday (June 16), Her Majesty’s son Prince Charles attended day two of the event alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Elsewhere, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were in attendance.

But many people were wondering whether the monarch will attend at all this year?

The Queen pictured at the Royal Ascot in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is the Queen at Royal Ascot today?

No, the Queen didn’t attend the Royal Ascot today. Instead, she reportedly watched the event on television.

She didn’t attend yesterday either and this is only the second time she’s missed the races in her 69-year reign.

Instead, other members of the royal family attended the event.

Camilla wowed in a cream outfit (Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock)

Who attended the Royal Ascot today?

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the races earlier today.

Camilla, 73, looked a vision in cream as she wore a two-piece with a cream and gold hat.

She accessorised the look with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

In addition, the Duchess added nude heels, a nude handbag and white gloves.

Princess Anne stunned in green at the Royal Ascot today (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Princess Anne also attended and stunned in a bright green outfit.

The Princess Royal, 70, wore the knee-length dress which featured a flared skirt and long sleeves.

Anne added white gloves, bag and hat to the outfit as well as sunglasses amid the glorious sunshine.

Prince Edward also attended Ascot today alongside his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Sophie looked stunning in a floral skirt and white blouse.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at Royal Ascot today (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The Countess added pink shoes and a purple snakeskin bag.

As well as the Queen, royal fans noticed the absence of Prince William and Kate Middleton – who usually attend the event.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “It’s the second day of #RoyalAscot and I really hope we get to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge today.”

Another added: “Hope to see The Queen & The Duchess Of Cambridge join the family at #RoyalAscot this week.”

