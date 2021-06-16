Sophie, Countess of Wessex, became tearful as she remembered Prince Philip in a new interview.

The Royal Family have been grieving the loss of Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after he died in April at the age of 99.

In a new interview with the BBC, the Countess of Wessex said Philip’s death has left a “giant-sized hole” in their lives.

The Countess of Wessex remembers Prince Philip in new interview (Credit: BBC)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, pays tribute to Prince Philip

Sophie told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty: “He has left a giant-sized hole in our lives.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has slightly slewed things in as much as, it’s hard to spend as much time with the Queen than we would like to.

“We’ve been trying to, but of course, it’s still not that easy.”

Prince Philip died in April (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

The wife of Prince Edward continued: “I think the whole grieving process is probably likely for us, to take a lot longer.

“It’s only when you do the normal things that you would have done with them and you suddenly realise they are not there that you really start to have a ‘oh my goodness’ moment.”

The Countess of Wessex went on to speak about a recent trip to Scotland over the half-term.

She became emotional as she discussed a photograph she took of Philip and the Queen in Scotland back in 2003.

Sophie with husband Prince Edward (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sophie said: “I was pregnant with Louise at the time and we went up there during half-term,” as she became choked up.

Struggling to hold back tears, Naga asked: “Are you okay?” to which Sophie said: “Hmm.”

But you have to let them come and let them go.

She continued: “And just to be there, in that place, was an ‘Oh my God’ moment. So I think they’ll come and go.

“But you have to let them come and let them go. But just talking to you now, it’s a bit of a ‘oh my goodness’ moment, which you don’t necessarily expect and you don’t expect them to come.”

The Countess of Wessex has reportedly become the Queen’s ‘rock’ since Philip’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sophie Wessex becomes Queen’s ‘rock’

She added: “There will be lots of moments like that, but it’s good to remember.”

Meanwhile, reports say Sophie has become Her Majesty’s “rock” since Philip died.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told Fabulous: “Sophie Wessex has emerged as the Queen’s unlikely ‘rock’ as the monarch adjusts to life without Prince Philip.

“Prince Edward’s wife has – according to sources – made it her personal mission to ensure Her Majesty is fully supported by the family.”

