Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s title decision for Lilibet to have ‘negative’ consequences?

Harry and Meghan shocked fans when they used Lilibet‘s new royal title to announce her christening earlier this month.

However, royal commentator Angela Levin has now warned that the Sussexes may have burdened their daughter with a title that could have major consequences in the future.

The Sussexes revealed they decided to give their children royal titles because it is their birthright.

But author Angela has warned that Harry and Meghan‘s decision to give Lilibet a title may not be all that it’s cracked up to be.

In fact, Angela argued that the couple have placed a huge burden on the young royal’s shoulders.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that their decision to give Princess Lilibet her title could have consequences (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to give Lilibet a title could have consequences

Princess Lilibet and her brother Prince Archie received their titles when their grandfather King Charles became monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then referred to Lilibet by her royal title for the first time when they announced that she had been christened in LA.

Little girls obviously love being a princess at parties. But if Lilibet is the only one in class who is a real princess it could lead to jealousy that could easily be avoided.

A spokesperson told People: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3. By the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

The pair also claimed that they believe their children’s titles are their “birthright”.

A spokesperson revealed: “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace.”

But in a piece for Sky News, the royal biographer revealed the weight that the title may have Lilibet.

She claimed: “It will take a long time for little Lilibet to realise the extent of the burden her parents have placed on her young shoulders.”

Meghan and Harry’s decision to give Princess Lilibet her title could cause her classmates to get jealous (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Lilibet’s title could create problems for her at school

Angela also went to comment on Prince Harry‘s insults that have been aimed at the Royal Family, and his claims that he experienced “negative trauma” as a child.

She added: “There’s been an astonishing cascade of insults fired at the Monarchy, his father, brother and other senior royals. Why on earth would you want your daughter to experience such anguish?”

She then added that Lilibet’s title could also ignite jealousy from her classmates.

Angela added: “Little girls obviously love being a princess at parties. But if Lilibet is the only one in class who is a real princess it could lead to jealousy that could easily be avoided.”

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

Read more: Harry and Meghan branded ‘hypocrites’ as ‘cynical move’ over Archie and Lilibet blasted

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.