Harry and Meghan ‘willing to go all out’ as they make plans to become ’next-level rich’

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ring in the success of projects such as Harry’s tell-all book, an insider has claimed the couple are “willing to go all out” to become “next-level rich”.

It’s claimed the couple have millions of dollars available after the success of their deals with Netflix, Spotify and Penguin Random House.

They’ve reportedly hired top celebrity dealmaker Adam Lilling to help negotiate further deals for them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘gunning for billionaire status’

After the success of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series, Meghan’s podcast Archetypes and Harry’s memoir Spare, the couple are reportedly in a position to become “mega-rich”.

According to an insider, Harry and Meghan are eager to cash in on their success so far.

The insider alleged to the Express: “They’re gunning for billionaire status and willing to go all-out to achieve that.

“Their savings are beyond their wildest dreams. They have more money than they know what to do with – which is why they’ve hired someone to help.”

Adam Lilling, a celebrity dealmaker who has previously worked with stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, is now reportedly working with the couple.

They are hoping to negotiate new deals to head into “next-level rich” status.

Will Meghan return to acting?

The insider also claimed that Harry and Meghan could be planning “movie cameos”.

It’s led to speculation that Meghan could be returning to acting.

Hollywood PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror: “She may not take a role in a long-running series. However, I absolutely can see her making a cameo.”

The Duke and Duchess’ next Netflix project will be Heart of Invictus, which “spotlights a group of extraordinary Invictus Games competitors from around the globe”.

