ITV will air Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview on Monday, March 8.

The tell-all chat will air in the United States on Sunday, March 7, and many UK royal fans were wondering how they would be able to watch it.

Now, ITV has confirmed it will air the explosive interview the following day.

The Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan will air on ITV on March 8 (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

ITV announces airing of Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment, said: “This interview is already a national talking point.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘saddened’ by Kensington Palace staff ‘bullying’ allegations

“ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it.”

Meanwhile, the chat will see Oprah speak to the Duchess of Sussex about a range of topics including life as a Royal, marriage and motherhood.

ITV acquires Oprah With Meghan and Harry. To be broadcast Monday 8 March. Details – https://t.co/NKfd64GyPz pic.twitter.com/nIWVMPcaVr — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 3, 2021

What will happen in the interview?

In addition, Meghan will speak about how she’s handled life under intense public pressure.

Meanwhile, later, the Duke of Sussex will join his wife and the couple will discuss their move to the US.

The pair will also speak about their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

CBS, which will air the interview in America, recently released a 30-second trailer of the upcoming chat.

Harry will later join Meghan (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

In it, Harry admitted the split has been “unbelievably tough” for himself and Meghan.

What happens in the trailer?

He said: “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana], going through this process by herself. All those years ago.”

Harry and Meghan spoke about their departure from royal life to Oprah (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, recent reports have suggested ITV could pull the interview if Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip deteriorates in hospital.

He’s currently receiving treatment for an infection at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.