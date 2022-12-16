After part two of Harry and Meghan was released yesterday (December 15), a source has claimed that the late Queen was devastated by the family drama before her death.

Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at the age of 96.

According to Mail Online, an insider has now claimed how the Queen felt about Prince Harry’s issues with the institution.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 (Credit: Netflix)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal resignation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced they were stepping back from duties in January 2020.

A statement at the time, read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

However, in February 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan were permanently stepping down from their positions.

Prince Harry and Meghan opened up about their time in the institution (Credit: ITV)

The Queen and Prince Harry

Speaking in the Netflix documentary, Prince Harry explained that he decided to leave the institution to protect his family.

Following the media and public backlash that Meghan was facing, he didn’t want history to repeat itself. His late mother Princess Diana also faced media scrutiny.

A source alleged to MailOnline that although the Queen was very sympathetic to her grandson and granddaughter-in-law, she didn’t like the way it all played out.

The drama reportedly took a “terrible toll” on Her Majesty, who was reportedly “devastated”.

The source went on to allege that, at times, the drama left the monarch feeling “very low indeed”.

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment.

Prince Harry and Prince William

Another source also alleged to the publication that Prince William hasn’t taken a liking to his brother and sister in-law speaking publicly about their issues.

“It’s honestly broken his heart that such a painful family drama has been played out on a global scale about the people he cares most about most in the world,” the insider said.

They continued: “It’s his brother and he actually has a low tolerance for people being disrespectful about him. Even now people are very careful about what they say to him about Harry.

“The prince is a decent man and I personally believe he will keep that door open forever. I’d find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that would mean they would never talk again.”

