Prince Harry and Meghan’s shock comments about Archie’s title which sparked outrage

Controversial comments Harry and Meghan previously made to Oprah Winfrey about talks with the royal family surrounding their children’s future titles have resurfaced.

It was reported yesterday (Wednesday March 9) that Archie and Lilibet became a Prince and Princess respectively within the last few months.

They were previously referred to as ‘Master’ and ‘Miss’ by Buckingham Palace.

However, their status changed when their grandfather King Charles succeeded his late mother the Queen.

But when the possibility of titles for Archie – with Lilibet yet to be born – was raised during his parents’ bombshell telly chat in early 2021, Meghan appeared to indicate certain ranks were impermissible.

Harry and Meghan spoke to Oprah in early 2021, before Lilibet was born (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan on royal titles for their kids

Speaking in March 2021, the Duchess described conversations that took place prior to Archie’s birth.

At one point host Oprah queried how it was explained that her son wasn’t going to be a Prince.

Oprah added: “You certainly must have had some conversations with Harry about it and had your own suspicions as to why they didn’t want to make Archie a Prince. Why do you think that is?”

Oprah asked why ‘they’ might not want Archie to be a Prince (Credit: YouTube)

Seemingly referring to Buckingham Palace, Meghan indicated Archie was denied a title.

She claimed: “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a Prince or Princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol.”

They were saying they didn’t want him to be a Prince or Princess.

Meghan also alleged: “In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Why have Archie and Lilibet become a Prince and Princess now?

However, it seems Archie may have been able to claim usage of the ‘courtesy’ title of Earl of Dumbarton.

Royal protocol since 1917 has determined the grandchildren of monarch have the right to HRH titles, but not great-grandchildren.

The exception to this is the children of the eldest son of the heir.

And so the Queen’s great-grandchildren by Prince William – George, Charlotte and Louis – have always been referred as ‘Prince’ or ‘Princess’.

Both Archie, now three, and Lilibet, one, were born within the Queen’s lifetime.

But following her death, Archie and Lilibet then became grandchildren of the monarch. And this elevated their status to that similar to their cousins.

Read more: Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet given royal titles as expert warns it’s ‘complex matter’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.