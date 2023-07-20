Harry and Meghan are ‘all about being negative’ and ‘making public hate the Royal Family’

Prince Harry and Meghan are “all about being negative” and “making the public hate the Royal Family”, an expert has claimed.

Royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the Sussexes are “all about destroying” during an appearance on GB News yesterday (Wednesday, July 19).

Meghan and Harry were slammed last night (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan ‘all about being negative’

Last night saw royal expert Angela Levin sit down with Dan Wootton on GB News to discuss Harry and Meghan.

During her appearance on the show, Angela accused the couple of being all about negativitiy. She also accused them of trying to make the public hate the Royal Family.

Angela and Dan were discussing Harry and Meghan’s claim that a member of the Royal Family asked what colour Archie’s skin would be. This was a huge bombshell that was dropped during the Oprah interview back in 2021.

Speaking about their claims, Angela said: “It’s all about destroying. It’s all about negative. It’s all about making our public hate the Royal Family. They’ve been at it for three years and they’re still not satisifed.”

Harry and Meghan are spending time apart (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘taking time apart’

In other Sussex-related news, the royal couple are reportedly “taking time apart” amid a difficult time. Harry is set to jet off to Africa soon for a new documentary. However, Meghan won’t be joining him, it has been reported.

“The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs,” a source told RadarOnline recently.

“That stress coupled with their emotional issues has likely made life a living hell. Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on,” they then added.

Meghan is enjoying a ‘simpler life’ (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan enjoying ‘simpler life’

Meanwhile, a therapist reckons that Meghan is enjoying a simpler life, away from royal drama, if her latest appearance at the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market is anything to go by.

“The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British royal family,” Senior therapist Sally Baker told The Mirror.

“This outing underscores Meghan’s intention to live her life as she and Harry created it,” she then said.

“It is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British royal family,” she then added.

