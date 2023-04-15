Future of Balmoral ‘revealed’ as King Charles faces period of ‘transition’

King Charles is set to face a period of transition into Balmoral, following his coronation in May.

After the late Queen died in September last year, her private estates Balmoral and Sandringham were passed down to her son King Charles. But will he decide to make the beloved family home Balmoral his official Scottish residence?

King Charles and Camilla spent their honeymoon at their current Scottish residence Birkhall following their wedding in 2005 (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles faces a period of ‘transition’

Although Balmoral isn’t King Charles‘ official Scottish residence, it is predicted that it soon will be.

King Charles’ current Scottish house is Birkhall, and it’s been his residence for over 20 years after inheriting it from his mother the Queen. The property was also where Charles and his wife Camilla spent some of their honeymoon after their wedding in 2005. And the King even once described the home as “a unique haven of cosiness and character”.

Birkhall is another family home on the estate that he loves, but I think we’ll see a transition between Birkhall and Balmoral and he’ll use Balmoral more and more.

Every year Charles and Camilla escape to the countryside and spend some time in the private estate. However, a former royal butler has predicted that Charles will soon ditch the estate for Balmoral castle.

Speaking with Luxury Cottages, Grant Harrold claimed that King Charles will still be using the Queen’s favourite Scottish getaway. He revealed: “Balmoral and Sandringham are privately owned by the King, as they were by the late Queen. They’re two properties that do not come under the the portfolio of Crown Estates or public buildings. I believe King Charles will still use it.”

King Charles may be transitioning from his official Scottish residence Birkhall to the Queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles may eventually take up residence in Balmoral Castle

Before her death, the Queen would make an annual trip to the beloved Balmoral castle at the end of every summer. It was even thought to be the late monarch’s favourite residence.

Now, according to the former butler, it will soon be King Charles’ official Scottish home. He claimed that the King will eventually transition between Birkhall and Balmoral and use the residence a lot more.

Grant added: “Birkhall is another family home on the estate that he loves, but I think we’ll see a transition between Birkhall and Balmoral and he’ll use Balmoral more and more. ”

However, the butler also went on to say that it will be some time before King Charles starts to switch things up. He continued: “The time will probably come where he’ll have Balmoral as his official residence, I think. But obviously these things take time. Much in the way that one day he’ll eventually take up residence in Buckingham Palace.”

Read more: King Charles’ coronation: Monarch to make heartwarming gesture on eve of coronation

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.