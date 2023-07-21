Fresh humiliation for Meghan Markle as she’s ‘barred’ from private members club

Meghan Markle and and Prince Harry have allegedly been “barred” from a private members club.

Model and socialite Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed that a private members club near their home in California has barred them due to people not liking paparazzi.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess, 41, of Sussex have been living in California since stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

The Sussexes have allegedly been “barred” from a private members’ club (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “barred” from private club

Speaking on GB News, Lady Victoria said: “Well the one place that they were hanging out in LA – I’ve heard from people in LA – they actually got barred.”

Lady Victoria went on to claim that the Sussexes were barred due to allegedly arranging for photographers to snap them at the club.

She said: “The private members club where they organised to have paparazzi outside in West Hollywood. They’re not allowed to go back.”

'I heard from people in LA that they actually got barred.' Lady Victoria Hervey says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been banned from a private members' club in Montecito as people 'don't like paparazzi'.

Responding to Lady Victoria’s clams, journalist Nina Myskow expressed that she doubted Lady Victoria’s sources.

Meanwhile, the model replied: “I know people in LA. I’ve lived there for a really long time. It’s truth.”

She added: “Other people there do not like paparazzi. So they brought paparazzi there. They would do set-up shots.”

However, Nina went on to argue that the Sussexes don’t like paparazzi and would not arrange for them to be there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rumours

Meghan signed with WME earlier this year

Since departing from Spotify in June, Meghan and Harry have been at the centre of rumours about finance and marriage issues.

Furthermore, an alleged palace insider told Radar Online that the pair were taking time apart “to help them find whatever they need to move on”.

They said: “They’re trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

With reports about Harry returning to the continent of Africa to film a Netflix documentary, the source added: “The Sussexes are under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14 million mansion and huge security costs.

“That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell.”

However, a source refuted the claims, telling Page Six: “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

Meghan and Harry are still in collaboration with Netflix. The pair signed a five-year $100 million contract with the streaming service in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Duchess also signed with global entertainment talent agency, WME. The agency has represented stars such as Rihanna, Matt Damon and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for comment.

