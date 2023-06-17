Eamonn Queen
Royals

Eamonn Holmes reveals late Queen Elizabeth’s cheeky response to interview request

Eamonn tried his luck with the Queen...

By Kimberley Bond

He’s one of TV’s best loved presenters, but the late Queen wasn’t keen on talking to Eamonn Holmes.

The 63-year-old met the monarch, who died last year, when he was awarded an OBE in 2018.

Eamonn Holmes asks Queen Elizabeth for interview

When in the presence of Her Majesty, Eamonn decided to take the plunge and ask for an interview.

And apparently, one was very much amused by the query.

Eamonn Holmes
Eamonn Holmes received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.
(Credit: Splash News)

Speaking on the Blethered Podcast with Sean McDonald, GB News host Eamonn explained he had a brief chat with the Queen.

While she observed he must have interviewed a lot of people, Eamonn responded: “I have ma’am. I’ve interviewed almost everyone in your family with one exception.”

The late monarch then asked who, and Eamonn said: “You ma’am.”

FILE IMAGES - Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh visiting Birmingham to launch the new tram system in 2015 Pictured: Queen Elizabeth,Queen Elizabeth II Ref: SPL5485257 120922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
The late Queen giggled off Eamonn Holmes’s interview request in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

He continued: “But we could fix that – I could just set up over there with that camera there and we could do an interview at the end of the stage here. And that would be it sorted and that would be a full house.”

Eamonn continued that the Queen’s reaction was that of mirth.

How did Queen Elizabeth II respond?

“She went: ‘hahahaha!’ And she was holding on to my hand and she just pushed it back,” he said.

Eamon and Ruth
Eamonn and Ruth left This Morning. Eamonn is particularly scathing about ITV (Credit: Splash News)

“So I got about 20 seconds talking to her as a result. She must have been thinking, ‘Who is this mad Irishman!'”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Eamonn opened up on his time working for ITV.

The newsreader has been particularly vocal about his time on This Morning, following the ongoing scandal with Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn stated he only stands up “against bad people” insisting: “There are quite a lot of bad people.”

“There’s a lot of things in life that people can’t handle and one of the things they can’t handle is the truth. They can’t. Because it’s about their version of the truth,” he continued.

