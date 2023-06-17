Eamonn Holmes reveals late Queen Elizabeth’s cheeky response to interview request

He’s one of TV’s best loved presenters, but the late Queen wasn’t keen on talking to Eamonn Holmes.

The 63-year-old met the monarch, who died last year, when he was awarded an OBE in 2018.

When in the presence of Her Majesty, Eamonn decided to take the plunge and ask for an interview.

And apparently, one was very much amused by the query.

Eamonn Holmes received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

Speaking on the Blethered Podcast with Sean McDonald, GB News host Eamonn explained he had a brief chat with the Queen.

While she observed he must have interviewed a lot of people, Eamonn responded: “I have ma’am. I’ve interviewed almost everyone in your family with one exception.”

The late monarch then asked who, and Eamonn said: “You ma’am.”

He continued: “But we could fix that – I could just set up over there with that camera there and we could do an interview at the end of the stage here. And that would be it sorted and that would be a full house.”

Eamonn continued that the Queen’s reaction was that of mirth.

How did Queen Elizabeth II respond?

“She went: ‘hahahaha!’ And she was holding on to my hand and she just pushed it back,” he said.

“So I got about 20 seconds talking to her as a result. She must have been thinking, ‘Who is this mad Irishman!'”

Elsewhere on the podcast, Eamonn opened up on his time working for ITV.

The newsreader has been particularly vocal about his time on This Morning, following the ongoing scandal with Phillip Schofield.

Eamonn stated he only stands up “against bad people” insisting: “There are quite a lot of bad people.”

“There’s a lot of things in life that people can’t handle and one of the things they can’t handle is the truth. They can’t. Because it’s about their version of the truth,” he continued.

