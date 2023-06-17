Eamonn Holmes defends ITV outbursts: ‘There are a lot of bad people’

In a new podcast interview, it appears Eamonn Holmes has a lot more tea to spill surrounding ITV and its alleged toxic behaviour.

Eamonn used to be a regular This Morning host alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary later replaced them.

The Irish presenter has since moved to GB News and hasn’t shied away from sharing his feelings about his old workplace. Following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV after having an affair with a younger colleague, Eamonn has also weighed in on the subject.

Eamonn and Ruth were regular This Morning presenters (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn brands the treatment from big companies as “scandalous”

Appearing on Sean McDonald’s Blethered podcast, Eamonn opened up about what it’s like to work with huge corporations, such as ITV.

“The abuses in work places of how people are treated by a lot of big companies is scandalous really,” he said.

The 61-year-old also expressed his thoughts about a lack of unions within his industry. He stated, “[I like] representing people that don’t have a voice, who aren’t represented and have nobody to speak for them.”

He continued: “I think I’ve always had that bit of a superhero thing in me which has always got me in trouble. Which is, ‘Pardon me, what did you just say to him? I’m sorry, if you’re going to pick a fight then pick a fight against me’.”

Eamonn stated he only stands up “against bad people” insisting, “There are quite a lot of bad people.”

“There’s a lot of things in life that people can’t handle and one of the things they can’t handle is the truth. They can’t. Because it’s about their version of the truth,” he continued.

Eamonn calls out the treatmemt of staff in big companies (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn calls out ITV over Phillip scandal

Last month, Phillip released a statement about stepping away from ITV after lying about an affair with a much younger colleague.

Eamonn insisted that ITV had known about this for some time and put them on blast. “4 high members of Itv management knew what sort of man he was …and NEVER once took action to prevent him controlling or taking advantage of his position over young people,” he tweeted.

