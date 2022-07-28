‘Angry’ Kate Middleton left ‘mortified and embarrassed’ by shock condom prank

Duchess Kate Middleton was once left “mortified and embarrassed” by a shocking condom prank, it has been claimed.

The humiliating prank happened back before Kate’s university days when she decided to get a summer job.

Kate was the subject of a shocking prank once (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Kate’s summer job

Back before her university days, Kate was reportedly the subject of a shocking condom prank.

In the summer between school and university, the future queen consort decided to get a job.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge decided to go for a slightly more unusual summer job before she went off to St Andrew’s University.

Kate reportedly spent the summer before uni in Southhampton, working as a deckhand on a fleet of Challenger yachts.

Kate had an odd summer job before uni (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duchess Kate subject of condom prank

According to one of the skippers Kate worked under, Cal Tomlinson, she undertook “backbreaking” work while in the role.

However, he did admit that Kate “mucked in” and was “very professional”.

One day, Kate’s colleagues decided to play a prank on her. The duchess was doing a safety demonstration for clients at the time.

Part of the demonstration was showing how the lifejackets worked.

Speaking to Katie Nicholl as part of her new book, Cal said: “When she pulled the toggle, the thing inflated and a load of condoms fell out.”

Kate wasn’t impressed by the prank (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate ‘angry’ and ‘mortified’ by prank

According to skipper Cal, the prank didn’t exactly go down well with Kate.

“She was mortified and very embarrassed,” he said.

“She took it more seriously than the others might have, but she wasn’t thrown off her stride,” he continued.

He then went on to say that she was “angry” at first, but eventually calmed down.

Surprisingly, according to Cal, Kate never did get the pranksters back either.

