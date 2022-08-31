Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris 25 years ago today.

It was a tragedy that rocked the world, with Diana leaving behind her two young sons.

However, her memory lives on, with one body language expert noting that there is “so much of Diana” seen in her son Prince William‘s wife Kate.

Of course, Kate never met her late mother-in-law, who died in 1997.

But it’s clear that the women share a number of similarities.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales (Credit: Cover Images)

‘So much’ of Diana, Princess of Wales can be seen in Kate

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed Kate has a “genuine interest” to engage with all walks of life.

And he said this is reminiscent of Diana.

“Kate and William are so well suited that even a decade down the line, their marriage is going from strength to strength.

“The couple are more united than ever as they take on more duties as senior royals and prepare themselves for the likely eventuality that they’ll take over the monarchy.

“They are a rock to each other.”

He then spoke of the similarities between Kate and Diana.

“So much of Diana can be seen in Kate. She is a very compassionate person. She’s willing to use her position to influence and help make the lives of others better,” he said.

“Like William, she is not afraid to step outside of the box and do what is required to help.

“We often see Kate getting stuck in during her royal appearances. She has no qualms when it comes to engaging and interacting with others from every day walks of lives, much like Diana did.

“It is in her nature to show humility and be understanding. These values are instrumental in the popularity Kate and William have amongst the British public.”

The Duchess of Cambridge never met Diana (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Key similarity’ between Kate and Diana

Darren then added: “You’ll notice that when Kate is interacting with others, she always shows fixed eye contact, her head often tilts to the left.

We saw this same non-verbal behaviour from Diana.

“These are signs that a person is taking in and carefully considering what the other is saying. This is called active listening.

“You can tell with Kate she is genuinely interested and soaking up every exchange she has while carrying out her duties.

“We saw this same non-verbal behaviour from Diana.

“This genuine interest is a key similarity between the pair,” he concluded.

Read more: Diana’s bodyguard reveals reason she was at ‘loggerheads’ with Charles

So what d you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.