King Charles’ coronation: Queen Consort Camilla’s son shares fears for ‘anxious’ mum

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles, the Queen Consort’s son has shared his fears for his “anxious” mum.

The nation is gearing up for King Charles’ big day on May 6 – which will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years. But Charles isn’t the only one whose title is changing, as Camilla is set to become Queen.

And now, Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles has shared an insight into how she is preparing for the hugely historical event.

Camilla to become Queen at the coronation

Next month will see Camilla’s title change once more. She will officially become Queen on May 6, it has been revealed. The news was confirmed thanks to a newly-released invitation. The invitation in question refers to Camilla as Queen Camilla.

However, according to her son, his royal mum may well be feeling “anxious” and “terrified” ahead of the coronation.

I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical.

Tom appeared on the The News Agents podcast where he discussed all things royal. When asked if his mother will be anxious ahead of her big day, her son shared: “I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical.

“And yes, I think I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes… She’s 75, but you know, it’s tough to do it. But she’s never complained. You just do it. Get on with it.”

Tom was also quizzed on how he feels to start thinking of his mum as the Queen. But he insisted that she is “still my mother”.

“I think change happens, but I don’t care what anyone says,” he said. “This wasn’t any sort of end game, she married the person she loved, and this is what happened. I think that’s it.” So, yeah, you’re not going to find us with great estates and being called the Duke of Whatever. No, that would be appalling.”

Camilla ‘terrified’ to become Queen?

It comes after a royal expert claimed Camilla is actually “terrified” of becoming Queen. Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, made the claims during an appearance on Dan Wootton’s show on GB News in April.

During the discussion, Dan asked Ingrid whether Camilla becoming Queen is a bit “too soon”. He claims that the country is still mourning Queen Elizabeth, who died in September.

However, Ingrid wasn’t of the same opinion. “When you marry a King you automatically become Queen,” she said. She then continued, saying that it was the late Queen‘s wish that Camilla “would be accepted”. Ingrid claims this is why she made it clear that she wanted her to be known as “Queen Consort” initially.

Dan then put forward the idea that this move is something that King Charles has pushed for.

“My suspicion is this is all being driven by Charles,” he said. “I think Camilla herself would have been completely happy to be the Queen Consort.” Ingrid was of the same opinion. “I totally agree with you. I think this is all driven by Charles.”

Ingrid then continued, saying: “And I actually should think that Camilla would be absolutely quite willing to do anything far lower key. But she’s got to do it, now. She’s in that position, and I should think that she’s terrified.”

