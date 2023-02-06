Chloe Madeley makes adorable confession about Zara Tindall meeting her baby daughter

Chloe Madeley has made some confessions about motherhood and revealed how Zara Tindall bonded with her baby daughter.

Chloe welcomed a baby girl, Bodhi, last summer with her former rugby union playing husband James Haskell.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, she has revealed that Zara and Mike Tindall were some of the first people to see their new arrival.

New mum Chloe Madeley opened up about motherhood (Credit: ITV)

Chloe Madeley baby daughter

Chloe has thanked Zara, whose mother is Princess Anne, for helping out with little Bodhi when she was born.

She explained that Zara looked after her new daughter like she was her own, giving Chloe some time to catch up with her own friends.

Chloe said: “Zara’s an incredible mother, she loves babies and she’s brilliant. She did everything – she changed Bodhi’s nappy, put her down for a nap, the whole thing.”

Speaking about Zara and Mike meeting Bodhi, Chloe added: “I think they were two of the first friends that met her. Zara just didn’t let go of her all day.”

The 35-year-old has described motherhood as the best decision she has made after initially not being sure if she wanted to have children.

She admitted she has taken to motherhood better than she originally thought she would.

Chloe said Mike and Zara were some of the first people to meet her daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike Tindall was on hand to give Chloe and James advice

It’s not just Zara who has helped the new family. James’ close friend and podcast co-star Mike has too.

Read More: GMB host Richard Madeley ’thrown out’ following Boxing Day bust up with son-in-law James Haskell

“Mike is an incredible dad and is giving James loads of tips,” personal trainer Chloe explained to OK!. “Namely, enjoy this period and don’t over-busy yourself, stop and enjoy it, and I appreciate that advice!”

Zara’s an incredible mother, she loves babies and she’s brilliant.

James and Mike, alongside Alex Payne, host a podcast – The Good, The Bad & The Rugby – together.

They started it in 2020 and now have three million listeners and over 20 million online viewers.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.