Charles and Camilla share sweet photo with their dogs as they are reunited after self-isolation

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have shared a sweet photograph as they are reunited after a period of self-isolation.

The heir to the throne tested positive for coronavirus and isolated himself from his wife.

He has since recovered and was last seen opening the NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link last week.

Now, to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary today (April 9), the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have shared a cute picture, which shows the pair reunited.

Ahead of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall's 15th wedding anniversary tomorrow, we are sharing this photo of Their Royal Highnesses with The Duchess's dogs Bluebell and Beth. The photo was taken earlier today at Birkhall. pic.twitter.com/0Xw1nxySpu — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 8, 2020

The couple were reunited on Monday (April 6) and shared the touching photograph on social media.

Read more: William and Kate chat to children of key workers in first virtual royal engagement

In the shot, the royals are seen at their Birkhall home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Relaxing at home

They can be seen smiling as they sit in the front porch of their home.

Also in the picture are Camilla's beloved dogs, Jack Russells Bluebell and Beth.

Charles and Camilla married at Windsor Guildhall in 2005 (Credit: Shutterstock)

It's the first time the pair have been pictured together following Charles' COVID-19 diagnosis.

Camilla is seen wearing blue jeans, a pink shirt, pale blue jumper and navy boots. Bluebell is seen on her lap.

Read more: Susanna Reid begs the government to keep parks open

Meanwhile, Charles looks well and happy in an open-necked blue shirt, navy jacket, green trousers and suede loafers.

Lovely photo, very glad to see you both looking so well.

Four-legged friend Beth sits in his arms.

Both are rescue dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where Camilla is a patron.

Huge congratulations

Charles and Camilla were married at Windsor Guildhall on April 9 2005, after a relationship spanning more than 30 years.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many sending their best wishes and messages of congratulations.

The couple were reunited earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

"Happy Anniversary, lovely photo. Crazy thats it's 15 years, I remember that wedding so so well," said one royal fan on Twitter.

"Glad to see Their Royal Highnesses together again and happy anniversary," said another.

Another added: "Lovely photo, very glad to see you both looking so well."

"Love is beautiful," another declared.

"Thank you for sharing such a beautiful and joyful picture," said another. "So happy to see you together and healthy!"

Puppy love

Others only had eyes for their dogs.

One said: "Your Royal Highness, many congratulations for your wedding anniversary. I love the picture of you both, together with your splendid Jack Russells. They are wonderful dogs – my ageing little one is a delight and looks rather similar to the one you are holding, Sir!

Another added: "Aww pups so cute."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.