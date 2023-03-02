King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have released a new statement on Twitter sharing that they are “shocked and profoundly saddened” following a train crash in Northern Greece.

Two trains collided in Northern Greece on Tuesday (February 28), leading to the deaths of at least 57 people, with many others injured.

And earlier today (March 2), Charles and Camilla released a message of condolence for those who died in the tragedy.

King Charles has released a statement of condolence after the train accident in Northern Greece (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles and Camilla release statement of ‘shock and profound sadness’

Charles wrote that he and Camilla were “shocked and profoundly saddened” following the train crash in Northern Greece.

The statement read: “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news.

“We would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.”

A message of condolence from His Majesty The King to the President of Greece following the train crash in Northern Greece: — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 2, 2023

King Charles has close links to Greece as the great-grandson of King George I of Greece. His father, Prince Phillip, was also half-Greek.

He has visited the country many times. The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Charles in Windsor last year.

The statement continued: “During our visits to Greece we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Greek people.

“Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”

