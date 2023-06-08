Mum of late Caroline Flack makes shock claim about phone hacking as she brands Prince Harry ‘brave’

The mother of the late Caroline Flack has made a shocking claim about phone hacking as she called Prince Harry “brave”.

Echoing Prince Harry‘s allegations, she claimed Caroline “knew her phone was being hacked” when they briefly dated. Prince Harry has been in court this week accusing the Mirror Group Newspapers of phone hacking.

Prince Harry gave evidence on alleged phone hacking (Credit: BBC)

Within his testimony, Harry told one particularly chilling story as evidence of the alleged damage media intrusion had done in his life.

Caroline Flack ‘phone hacking’

Prince Harry recalled that while going to a dinner party with Caroline Flack in 2009, she had claimed there were photographers lying under a car nearby. At the time he had doubted her and thought instead that she had given stories to the press. He has since come to the conclusion that the incident reportedly occurred as a result of phone hacking.

In conversation with Jeremy Vine this morning (June 8), Caroline’s mother, Christine, has now spoken out in support of Prince Harry.

She claimed that Caroline herself knew that her phone was being hacked.

Caroline Flack knew her phone had become hacked, her mother has claimed (Credit: Splash News)

“When she [Caroline] was seeing Harry, she knew her phone was being hacked. So we used to use a different telephone,” Christine Flack told Channel 5’s The Jeremy Vine Show.

While she admitted that it was impossible to prove, she said simply that the press “had private conversations of hers that they wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else”.

She even went on to claim that while she couldn’t be sure, she believed journalists had tried hacking her family’s phones as well.

💬”I think Prince Harry is doing for this everybody, and he’s incredibly brave” We spoke to the late Caroline Flack’s mother, after her daughter was referenced during yesterday’s court proceedings. She’s backing Harry’s fight against the press.@thejeremyvine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/vnVAlxOIiz — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 8, 2023

In light of this, Caroline’s mother was full of support for the Duke of Sussex and his legal campaign.

“I believe Harry’s doing it for everybody and he’s very brave,” she told Jeremy. “I’m so glad he’s doing something about it.”

What has Harry said about Caroline?

Earlier this year, Harry spoke about his relationship with Caroline in his book Spare. He reportedly wrote of when they were first seen together: “That set off a frenzy. In a matter of hours, a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses, and her grandmother’s house…

“We kept seeing each other from time to time but we never felt free again. We kept going, I think, because we had a good time together and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of those imbeciles.

“But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in the end we decided it wasn’t worth continuing to endure that level of exhaustion and harassment. Above all, for her family. We said goodbye. Goodbye, and good luck.”

Read more: William and Kate make heartwarming gesture to food bank following devastating ordeal

You can leave us a comment on on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.