Camilla ‘went out of her way to make gesture to Meghan and Harry which had no impact,’ claims book

Queen Consort Camilla reportedly made a gesture to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry which had “no impact”, a book has claimed.

A new biography of the Queen Consort, written by Angela Levin, has revealed some surprising tidbits about the life behind the scenes of the monarchy.

Inside the book, it’s claimed that the then-Duchess of Cornwall organised lunches with Meghan and Harry.

However, the gesture had “no impact”.

Camilla, Queen Consort book

The new book has claimed that Camilla “went out of her way” during a lunch with Harry and Meghan.

Levin said: “Camilla and Charles wanted to show their support and invited Harry and Meghan plus their friend Lucia Santa Cruz to lunch at Highgrove.

“Lucia recalls: ‘As a surprise, Camilla went out of her way to make sure the lunch consisted only of recipes from Meghan’s cookbook, and that included a very hot salsa. It was a really nice gesture.’ One that made no impact.”

Meanwhile, Camilla is believed to be planning to have a private escape from royal life.

According to the Telegraph, Camilla has no intention to sell her country bolthole Ray Mill House, reportedly worth £850,000.

She reportedly returned to her country estate following the Queen’s passing. Her visit came after she and the King spent a day at their homes amid appearances across the country.

Camilla to keep private royal escape?

It’s claimed Camilla intends to retain her home to give her “an escape from royal life”.

She bought the six-bedroom property following her divorce from her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

An unnamed source told the Telegraph: “If you consider that Highgrove is the most relaxed of the King’s residences, even there you are always surrounded by a team of private staff including a chef, a butler and police on every corner, so there is no true private time.

Camilla and Charles wanted to show their support and invited Harry and Meghan plus their friend Lucia Santa Cruz to lunch at Highgrove.

“The King has grown up with that all of his life. So it’s not such a burden for him to exist in that observed world. But the Queen Consort has spent most of her life as a private citizen. So she understands the meaning of shutting your front door and having a place to yourself.”

“Ray Mill is the only place where she can literally and metaphorically kick off her shoes and spend time with family and friends in a really informal setting,” added the source.

When Charles became King following the Queen’s death, Camilla became Queen Consort.

