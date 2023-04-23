Camilla, Queen Consort’s ex-husband ‘to attend coronation after pair keep good family ethic’

Camilla the Queen Consort’s ex-husband will attend the King‘s coronation next month, according to reports.

The pair have reportedly remained close, after being married for more than 20 years, and he will attend the ceremony. Camilla will be crowned ‘Queen Camilla’ at the ceremony, with her and Andrew’s grandchildren having an important role on the day.

Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 15, will carry her robes as well as her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.

Speaking to The Times, a source said of Camilla and ex Andrew: “They are joined at the hip, he arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.”

Andrew Parker-Bowles will attend the coronation, reports claim (Credit: Cover Images)

Camilla Queen Consort’s ex-husband to attend coronation?

The Marchioness of Lansdowne, Camilla’s close friend, said: “Everybody loves Andrew. He’s a real charmer but he’s always terribly misbehaving.

“Andrew will ring her up and tell her when she’s got something wrong and she’ll ring him up and say when he’s misbehaving. Through adversity, they’ve kept a really good family ethic. It helps with their children and grandchildren.”

He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.

ED! has contacted reps for the palace for comment.

King Charles and Andrew also have close ties, having known each other for decades. They’ve also both played on the same polo team before. He attended Charles and Camilla’s private wedding ceremony in 2005 and was also even invited to attend his wedding to Princess Diana.

King’s coronation news

But as the country counts down to the big day, Camilla, 75, is reportedly “terrified” of becoming Queen.

King Charles and Camilla’s coronation will take place on May 6 (Credit: Cover Images)

Her title will change once again, and on May 6 she’ll become Queen Camilla. Speaking on Dan Wooton’s GB News show, royal expert Ingrid Seward, voiced her opinions. Dan asked whether becoming Queen, not just Queen Consort, is something King Charles pushed for.

“My suspicion is this is all being driven by Charles,” he said. “I think Camilla herself would have been completely happy to be the Queen Consort.”

Ingrid agreed with him: “I actually, totally agree with you. I think this is all driven by Charles.” She added: “And I actually should think that Camilla would be absolutely quite willing to do anything far lower key. But she’s got to do it, now. She’s in that position, and I should think that she’s terrified.”

ED! at the time contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Camilla’s son Tom Parker-Bowles also echoed the notion that his mum is nervous. Speaking on the The News Agents podcast, he was asked if his mother will be anxious ahead of her big day. He shared: “I think anyone would be anxious on an occasion of this sort of importance in terms of the historical.

“And yes, I think I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes… She’s 75, but you know, it’s tough to do it. But she’s never complained. You just do it. Get on with it.”

Read more: Queen Consort Camilla’s son shares fears for ‘anxious’ mum

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.