Camilla praised as she pays emotional tribute to fallen military heroes

Camilla has been praised for speaking with military men and women while paying tribute to fallen heroes.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 73, spoke via video call to members of the The Royal Lancers.

Here she recalled being moved to near tears when she visited the Commonwealth War Graves in Egypt back in 2006.

She said: “I had a huge lump in my throat.

“When you get out and see those graves stretching on into the horizon, it’s incredibly moving.

What did Camilla say?

“It was almost like a deja-vu as if I’d been there. I could almost hear the guns in the background. ”

Before saying: “I was almost speechless. Which doesn’t happen very often but I was.”

She also shared a bit of a giggle with a video participant who’d got her patriotic teapot out for the special occasion.

Addressing Camilla and Prince Charles‘ some 1.2 million Instagram followers, the caption for the videos included:

Camilla shared her family connection to the Battle of El Alamein

“The Duchess recently joined @theroyallancers for a virtual ‘Tank Tea’. During the pandemic, the Regiment have hosted video calls for veterans and serving members to virtually come together to discuss key Regimental anniversaries – and to boost morale!”

Later adding: “One topic of discussion was the Battle of El Alamein, in which The Duchess’s father fought in 1942. The Battle is considered the first significant victory for the Allies in World War 2.

“In 2006, Her Royal Highness visited the @commonwealthwargraves in El Alamein, Egypt to lay flowers at the graves of two of her father’s World War 2 comrades.”

Royalists rushed to praise Camilla on her participation in the chat.

One user gushed: “Such a warm & engaging woman our Duchess. I’d love to meet her, she’s my kind of person.”

While another user praised: “I love seeing clips like this, HRH is honest, open and friendly and seems so natural chatting to people. Even when it is such an emotional topic HRH is able to connect with people and put them at ease.”



And a third user enthused: “I really like the Duchess. Hard working, caring with a great sense of humour. As one said, a very warm and engaging lady.”

Whereas a fourth user posted: “Impressed … boosting morale of the veterans and remembering the martyrs keep nations alive. Hats off to the HRH and others for carrying the tradition alive even in this COVID situation.”

